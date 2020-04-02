You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia calls for urgent OPEC+ meeting to stabilize oil market

Saudi Arabia calls for urgent OPEC+ meeting to stabilize oil market

“The invitation to the OPEC + meeting comes in appreciation of President Trump's request and friends in the United States,” a Saudi official said. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2kkcn

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia calls for urgent OPEC+ meeting to stabilize oil market

  • The announcement comes after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump held a phone call to discuss the matter
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia called for an urgent OPEC+ meeting on Thursday in an attempt to stabilize the oil market during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We previously tried to reach an agreement in the OPEC + group, and a consensus could not be reached at the time,” an official said, adding that “The invitation to the OPEC + meeting comes in appreciation of President Trump's request and friends in the United States.”

The announcement comes after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US President Donald Trump held a phone call to discuss the matter.

 

 

Topics: OPEC+ Saudi Arabia Russia United States

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia denies contact with Russia over OPEC+ deal
Business & Economy
Russia says OPEC+ technical panel may meet via video conference

International airline body calls for urgent help for Mideast carriers amid coronavirus

Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

International airline body calls for urgent help for Mideast carriers amid coronavirus

  • The latest IATA scenario for potential revenue loss by carriers in Africa and the Middle East has reached $23 billion
  • IATA estimates that the industry supports 8.6 million jobs across the Middle East and Africa and is responsible for generating some $186 billion in GDP
Updated 02 April 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged Middle East governments to support their airlines with regional revenues expected to plunge by almost 40 percent this year as the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) paralyzes global travel.
The latest IATA scenario for potential revenue loss by carriers in Africa and the Middle East has reached $23 billion ($19 billion in the Middle East and $4 billion in Africa).
That would translate into a drop of industry revenues this year of 32 percent for Africa and 39 percent for the Middle East, home to some of the biggest hubs for global travel. IATA estimates that the industry supports 8.6 million jobs across the Middle East and Africa and is responsible for generating some $186 billion in GDP.
“Airlines are fighting for survival in every corner of the world,” said Muhammad Al-Bakri, IATA’s regional vice president. “Failure by Governments to act now will make this crisis longer and more painful. Airlines have demonstrated their value in economic and social development in Africa and the Middle East and governments need to prioritize them in rescue packages. Healthy airlines will be essential to jump-start the Middle East and global economies post-crisis.”
The aviation body has called for more help from governments in the form of direct financial support, loan guarantees and tax relief. It cited examples such as the deferral of VAT refund payment dates in Saudi Arabia and financial relief extended by governments in the UAE, Angola, Rwanda and Jordan.
In addition to financial support, IATA called for regulators to support cargo operations including fast track procedures to obtain overflight and landing permit and exempting flight crew members from 14-day quarantine.
“Some regulators are taking positive action,” said Al-Bakri. “We are grateful to Ghana, Morocco, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa for agreeing a full-season waiver to the slot use rule. This will enable airlines and airports greater flexibility for this season and greater certainty for summer. But there is more to do on the regulatory front. Governments need to recognize that we are in a crisis.”
Emirates Airline said Thursday it will resume a limited number of outbound passenger flights from April 6.
“Emirates has received approval from UAE authorities to restart flying a limited number of passenger flights,” its chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, said on Twitter.
“From April 6, these flights will initially carry travelers outbound from UAE,” he said. He added that further details would be announced soon.

Topics: China Coronavirus Middle East International Air Transport Association (IATA)

Related

Business & Economy
EasyJet grounds fleet as virus pushes airlines to the brink
Business & Economy
Emirates to resume some passenger flights

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia calls for urgent OPEC+ meeting to stabilize oil market
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Donald Trump discuss energy markets in telephone call
Saudi Arabia announces five deaths, 165 new cases of coronavirus
Extremists see global chaos from virus as an opportunity
Midnight raid busts illegal lab trading in out of date cosmetics, sterilizers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.