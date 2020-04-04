You are here

  • Home
  • LIVE: Mideast reports growing cases of coronavirus as more containment measures announced

LIVE: Mideast reports growing cases of coronavirus as more containment measures announced

Members of the Iranian Red Crescent test people for coronavirus Covid-19 symptoms, as police blocked Tehran to Alborz highway to check every car following orders by the Iranian government, outside Tehran on March 26, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w8p67

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Mideast reports growing cases of coronavirus as more containment measures announced

  • The UAE’s National Sterilization Program will be extended across the UAE
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East continue to report more infections of COVID-19, as governments launch different programs to curb its spread.

The virus has infected over 1.1 million people in the world, with the US topping the list of countries with the most number of infections at nearly 80,000.

Saturday, April 4 (All times in GMT)

10:04 – France has reported more than 7,000 coronavirus cases in one day.

09:48 – The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached about 56,000 with death toll rising to almost 3,500.

09:44 – Spain has recorded 7,000 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours. The number of deaths in the country has reached 11,744.

09:37 – Malaysia has reported four new coronavirus deaths and 150 cases, bringing the total number of infected patients to 3,500.

09:21 – Egypt's Awqaf ministry has denied reports of return of prayer in mosques next week.

09:21 – Lebanon has reported 12 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 520.

09:12 – Belgium has reported 1,661 coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected patients to 18,431.

09:10 – Bahrain’s Gulf Air said transit flights are open again for passengers through Bahrain Airport. The entry to the country is restricted to citizens and residents, the airline added.

08:32 – Russia has recorded nine new coronavirus deaths, raising death toll to 43.

08:31 – Palestine has reported 11 new coronavirus cases of workers arriving from Israel. The total number of infected cases is 205.

08:07 – Morocco has confirmed 53 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 844

08:06 – Oman health ministry has reported 25 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 277.

06:18 – Kuwait health ministry has announced the recovery of 11 coronavirus patients, bringing total of those recovered to 93

03:34 – China came to a standstill to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus, as the world’s most populous country observed a nationwide three-minute silence.

At 10 am (0200 GMT), citizens paused, cars, trains and ships sounded their horns, and air-raid sirens rang out in memory of the more than 3,000 lives claimed by the virus in China.

01:15 – Mexico’s health ministry said that the number of people who have died of coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, up from 50 a day earlier. It registered a total of 1,688 coronavirus cases, up from 1,510.

Friday, April 3 (All times in GMT)

08:45 – The UAE’s National Sterilization Program will be extended across the UAE, state news agency WAM reported on Friday citing the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Coronavirus puts clutch of countries in junk rating danger zone
Special
World
Rohingya fear hunger more than coronavirus in India

Egypt warns tougher actions on coronavirus curfew violators, hoarders

Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt warns tougher actions on coronavirus curfew violators, hoarders

  • Egypt’s top prosecutor ordered in a statement to take necessary legal actions against offenders
Updated 21 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt has ramped up penalties for people who will violate curfew and hoard essential goods, as the country struggles with COVID-19, local daily Ahram Online has reported on Friday.

Egypt’s top prosecutor ordered in a statement to take necessary legal actions against offenders.

Curfew violators could face jail term and a fine of up to $250, according to the statement. People who hoard essential commodities could also be subject to the same punishment, with fines reaching up to $127,000 or 2 million Egyptian pounds.

Other punishable offenses were outlined in the statement, including producing counterfeit goods, monopolizing and hiking prices of products.

Egypt’s coronavirus infections stood at 865 on Saturday.

Topics: China Coronavirus Egypt

Related

Middle-East
Coronavirus cases reported in Egypt jump by more than 100
Middle-East
Medics at Egypt’s main cancer center test positive for virus

Latest updates

Egypt warns tougher actions on coronavirus curfew violators, hoarders
Gulf Air says transit open again via Bahrain for international travelers
Abu Dhabi extends ban on events, wedding parties
Shoe designer Amina Muaddi pays tribute to footwear legend
OPEC+ emergency meeting likely to be postponed to April 8 or 9

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.