LIVE: Mideast reports growing cases of coronavirus as more containment measures announced

DUBAI: Countries in the Middle East continue to report more infections of COVID-19, as governments launch different programs to curb its spread.

The virus has infected over 1.1 million people in the world, with the US topping the list of countries with the most number of infections at nearly 80,000.

Saturday, April 4 (All times in GMT)

10:04 – France has reported more than 7,000 coronavirus cases in one day.

09:48 – The number of coronavirus cases in Iran has reached about 56,000 with death toll rising to almost 3,500.

09:44 – Spain has recorded 7,000 new coronavirus cases within 24 hours. The number of deaths in the country has reached 11,744.

09:37 – Malaysia has reported four new coronavirus deaths and 150 cases, bringing the total number of infected patients to 3,500.

09:21 – Egypt's Awqaf ministry has denied reports of return of prayer in mosques next week.

09:21 – Lebanon has reported 12 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 520.

09:12 – Belgium has reported 1,661 coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infected patients to 18,431.

09:10 – Bahrain’s Gulf Air said transit flights are open again for passengers through Bahrain Airport. The entry to the country is restricted to citizens and residents, the airline added.

In compliance with the new regulations issued by the Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority, we are welcoming back transit passengers through Bahrain International Airport, arrival into Bahrain remains restricted to nationals and residents#طيران_الخليج #البحرين#GulfAir #Bahrain pic.twitter.com/pbYeobgnER — Gulf Air (@GulfAir) April 4, 2020

08:32 – Russia has recorded nine new coronavirus deaths, raising death toll to 43.

08:31 – Palestine has reported 11 new coronavirus cases of workers arriving from Israel. The total number of infected cases is 205.

08:07 – Morocco has confirmed 53 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 844

08:06 – Oman health ministry has reported 25 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 277.

06:18 – Kuwait health ministry has announced the recovery of 11 coronavirus patients, bringing total of those recovered to 93

03:34 – China came to a standstill to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus, as the world’s most populous country observed a nationwide three-minute silence.

At 10 am (0200 GMT), citizens paused, cars, trains and ships sounded their horns, and air-raid sirens rang out in memory of the more than 3,000 lives claimed by the virus in China.

01:15 – Mexico’s health ministry said that the number of people who have died of coronavirus in the country has risen to 60, up from 50 a day earlier. It registered a total of 1,688 coronavirus cases, up from 1,510.

Friday, April 3 (All times in GMT)

08:45 – The UAE’s National Sterilization Program will be extended across the UAE, state news agency WAM reported on Friday citing the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior.