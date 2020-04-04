You are here

Keir Starmer elected new UK Labour leader

Keir Starmer has won the leadership of the Labour Party. The human rights lawyer beat rivals Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy after the first round of voting.
  • The 57-year-old former chief state prosecutor defeated Corbyn loyalist Rebecca Long-Bailey and backbencher Lisa Nandy in a lengthy campaign
  • Starmer, who was Labour’s Brexit spokesman, called his election “the honor and privilege” of his life
LONDON: Pro-European centrist Keir Starmer was on Saturday unveiled as new Labour party leader, heralding a shift in Britain’s main opposition party after a crushing election defeat under veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn and years of ideological infighting.
The 57-year-old former chief state prosecutor defeated Corbyn loyalist Rebecca Long-Bailey and backbencher Lisa Nandy in a lengthy campaign sparked by Corbyn’s resignation after December’s loss at the polls to Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.
Angela Rayner becomes the new deputy leader, Labour announced on Twitter, after it was forced to cancel a special conference because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Starmer, who was Labour’s Brexit spokesman, called his election “the honor and privilege” of his life and vowed to “engage constructively” with Johnson’s Conservative government.
Johnson immediately offered his congratulations and the pair spoke, with Starmer accepting an invitation to a government briefing on COVID-19 next week.
“Keir offered to work constructively with the government on how best to respond to the coronavirus outbreak,” his spokesman said.
Starmer himself vowed to reunite Labour, after deep rifts between supporters of socialist Corbyn’s hard-left ideals and centrists, and wrangling over its Brexit strategy.
He immediately addressed the issue of anti-Semitism that Corbyn was accused of failing to tackle, which tarnished the party’s reputation and caused Jewish members to leave in droves.
“Anti-Semitism has been a stain on our party. I have seen the grief that it’s brought to so many Jewish communities,” Starmer said.
“On behalf of the Labour Party, I am sorry.
“And I will tear out this poison by its roots and judge success by the return of Jewish members and those who felt that they could no longer support us.”
Starmer, who won a resounding 56.2 percent of the vote of Labour members, acknowledged the party had “a mountain to climb,” after four straight general election defeats — two under Corbyn.
But he vowed: “We will climb it.”
He added: “I will lead this great party into a new era, with confidence and with hope.
“So that when the time comes, we can serve our country again in government.”
Labour grew out of the trade union movement but moved to the political center under former prime minister Tony Blair, who was in office between 1997 and 2007.
Corbyn spent a lifetime on the sidelines because of his left-wing views, and his election as leader in 2015, on the back of a huge surge in party membership, was a shock.
MPs and party members have been locked in an ideological battle ever since.
“There’s really a lot of bad blood and mistrust,” said Steven Fielding, a political expert at the University of Nottingham.
“The first challenge (for the new leader) will be to put a team together that at least looks like it has the ability to unify the party.”
Winning back voters who defected to the Conservatives is also top of Starmer’s “to do” list if Labour is to have any hope of victory at the next election, currently scheduled for 2024.
Brexit was a toxic issue for the party, torn between euroskeptic supporters in many northern English towns and pro-EU voters in the big cities such as London.
Starmer was opposed to Brexit and played a key role in moving Labour to support a second referendum on leaving the European Union.
However, voters were not convinced and Johnson took Britain out of the bloc on January 31.
The coronavirus outbreak has brought a more immediate challenge.
Johnson’s government has imposed draconian curbs on public movement to try to stop the spread — measures backed by Labour, although it successfully pressed for more parliamentary scrutiny of new police powers.
The Conservatives have also promised eye-watering sums to keep businesses and individuals afloat, wading into traditional Labour territory.
In response, Johnson’s popularity ratings have shot up.
A YouGov survey last week found that 55 percent of the public had a favorable opinion of him, up from 43 percent a week earlier.
Some 72 percent thought the government was doing well — including a majority of Labour voters.
Ministers have been on the back foot in recent days, however, over the lack of testing for coronavirus and protective equipment for health care staff.
Labour has been pressing the issues and Starmer said this would continue.
“My instinct will be to be constructive but to ask the difficult questions,” he told a Guardian podcast this week.

WASHINGTON: The complimentary hand sanitizer that was once on offer at every Whole Foods entrance is no longer available.
 Walk into the 14th Street branch of the US multinational supermarket, bought by Amazon three years ago, and all the “wildcat” strikes and workers’ walk-offs that have rattled the company since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic will begin to make sense.
 On the second floor, a group of 20 delivery workers are crammed in a small space near the public restrooms.
 As their supervisor tells me about the safety protocols in place, the workers, wearing no masks and with bare hands, pass all sorts of goods to each other, packing them into paper bags emblazoned with the Amazon logo and loading them on to carts for shipping.
 These unsafe practices are taking place at a time when Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has warned that up to 93,000 of the capital’s residents could test positive for coronavirus by July and as many as 1,000 could die.
 “Sick or not, I have to come to work no matter what. I can’t afford to stay home. The bills are stacking up,” said one Whole Foods worker who waited for his shift to end to speak and asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
 “You talk to the press, you lose your job,” he said.
 “The bosses only care about money, we are just robots to them.
 “They’re bringing in a lot of people and giving them jobs. We have new people coming in all the time. We don’t know whether or not they have been tested. And we are in close contact with them all day,” he said.
 Warehouse workers in Chicago, New York City and Detroit have walked out in protest at Amazon’s handling of the pandemic.
 The company does not provide employees with paid sick leave. Workers who fall ill and are able to get tested for the virus are required to report for work while waiting for test results.
This can take days, leaving thousands of others in the warehouse and anyone they interact with outside at risk of contracting the virus.
 Whole Foods workers across the country staged a “sick out” this week, the first collective national action in the company’s 40-year history.
 Workers are demanding hazard pay, paid sick leave that doesn’t require coronavirus testing, and basic health and safety precautions during the pandemic, especially when their colleagues fall sick.
 But when a warehouse worker, Chris Smalls, led a staff walkout over fears of a coronavirus outbreak at JFK8, one of the company’s busiest distribution centers in Staten Island, he was fired.
 In a statement to ABC News, Amazon said that Smalls was sacked for breaking a 14-day quarantine and returning to work after he came in close contact with an employee who had tested positive for the virus.
 But Smalls said that the employee who tested positive came into contact with many other workers for longer periods of time before her test results came back.
Smalls believes he was singled out after calling on management to be more honest about the number of workers who were sick.
 “We’re not asking for much,” Smalls said. “We’re asking for the building to be closed and sanitized, and for us to be paid (during that process),” he said.
 The JFK8 strike comes days after workers at another Amazon facility in Queens refused to work their shift after a fellow employee tested positive.
 Smalls’ firing sparked indignation across TV networks and on social media.
 “I am boycotting Amazon and Whole Foods this month, that’s just my personal plan,” one tweet said.
 “Amazon, the company responsible for the loss of hundreds of billions of dollars in local state and federal taxes, and the destruction of millions of jobs, should be able to afford the best protective equipment for their employees and no one should be fired for saying that,” tweeted another.
 New York attorney general Letitia James criticized Amazon and called for an investigation into Smalls’ dismissal.
 “It is disgraceful that Amazon would fire an employee who bravely stood up to protect himself and his colleagues,” James said in a statement.
 “In New York, the right to organize is codified in law, and any retaliatory action by management related thereto is strictly prohibited.
 “At a time when so many New Yorkers are struggling and are deeply concerned about their safety, this action was also immoral and inhumane,” she added.
 Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts backed calls for an investigation, saying: “Corporations have a responsibility to protect their employees during this crisis. If they’re failing, employees must be able to raise concerns without fear of retribution.”
 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio later announced that he has ordered the city’s Commission on Human Rights to launch an immediate investigation into Smalls’ dismissal, calling it “a violation of our city human rights law.”
 The wave of negative publicity left Amazon scrambling for ways to deal with the growing scrutiny.
 But what followed only made matters worse.
 A leaked email from an Amazon executive meeting, published by Vice News, revealed company bosses discussed a PR plan to smear Smalls and make him “the face of the entire union/organizing movement.”
 “He’s not smart, or articulate, and to the extent the press wants to focus on us versus him, we will be in a much stronger PR position than simply explaining for the umpteenth time how we’re trying to protect workers,” wrote Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky in notes he took during the meeting which was attended by CEO Jeff Bezos.
 New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called the attempt to smear Smalls “a racist and classist PR campaign.”
 “If execs are as concerned about worker health and safety as they claim, they should provide the fully paid sick leave all workers deserve,” she tweeted.
 Labor rights advocates urged the public to support the Amazon workers.
 “The richest man in the world can’t even provide basic protection for his workers during this crisis because it hurts his bottom line,” tweeted New York Assembly member Ron Kim, referring to Bezos.
 “I stand in solidarity with Amazon workers.”
The “gig economy” workers — warehouse and supermarket workers, delivery drivers and those who produce food — used to be told their jobs were only transitional.
 Now, in the midst of the pandemic, their role is deemed essential. Key workers know they are responsible for the transport of goods to people who desperately need them — and they are putting their own lives and the lives of their loved ones on the line to do their work.
 This shift in public sentiment makes it unlikely that workers will be muzzled after Smalls’ episode.  

