Saudi Arabia records 140 new cases of coronavirus infections, 4 new deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced on Saturday 140 new cases of coronavirus infections in the country and four new deaths.
The total tally of coronavirus infections in the country reached 2,179, of which 1,730 are still active.
The total death toll stands at 29.
The health ministry urged citizens to follow official sources when reading on coronavirus infections in the country.
