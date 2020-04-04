You are here

Saudi Arabia records 140 new cases of coronavirus infections, 4 new deaths

Cars drive on a street in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on April 3, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 04 April 2020
Arab News

  • The total tally of coronavirus infections in the country reached 2,179, of which 1,730 are still active
  • The total death toll stands at 29
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry announced on Saturday 140 new cases of coronavirus infections in the country and four new deaths.
The total tally of coronavirus infections in the country reached 2,179, of which 1,730 are still active.
The total death toll stands at 29.
The health ministry urged citizens to follow official sources when reading on coronavirus infections in the country.

We are all working to serve students, says Saudi education minister

Saudi Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh on Saturday held a video call with university bosses to discuss final exam evaluation mechanisms amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Al-Asheikh started the meeting by praising the efforts of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to provide college students with all the necessary means to continue learning without interruption.

He said it was important to support the educational process until the last day of the academic calendar, and reassured university heads that all available evaluation options would be fair and have the students’ best interests at heart.

“The universities’ remote learning achieved unprecedented accomplishments,” the minister said. “When it comes to the numbers, 1.2 million users have attended 197 educational hours in more than 7,600 virtual classrooms. As for the learning outcomes, they were preserved without any educational losses,” he added, commending the efforts of public and private universities that switched to remote learning a day after the closure decision was taken.

“The ministry is working with universities during these difficult times to coordinate efforts and prevent any discrepancy in the evaluation process or disparity in its implementation,” he added. “We are all working to serve students and were entrusted to do so by our leadership.”

