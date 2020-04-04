You are here

  • Home
  • UAE records 241 new coronavirus cases, one new death

UAE records 241 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Cars line up as people wait to enter a drive thru testing centre for the COVID-19 coronavirus in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi on April 2, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/24q8g

Updated 04 April 2020
Arab News

UAE records 241 new coronavirus cases, one new death

  • The ministry also announced one new death, bringing the total death toll to 10 and the overall number of cases to 1,505
  • The ministry said the increase in the number of cases was due to its proactive testing
Updated 04 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE’s health ministry announced on Saturday 241 new coronavirus cases in the country, an increase that the ministry said was due to its proactive testing.

The ministry also announced one new death, bringing the total death toll to 10 and the overall number of cases to 1,505.

The ministry also called on residents to strictly adhere to “domestic or institutional” quarantine procedures, as well as recommended all individuals to wear masks.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
UAE extends national sterilization program in precautionary measure against coronavirus
Middle-East
UAE announces one death, 240 new cases of coronavirus

Tunisia government given special powers to handle coronavirus crisis

Updated 04 April 2020
Reuters

Tunisia government given special powers to handle coronavirus crisis

  • The decision will allow Fakhfakh’s government to issue decrees, strike purchasing agreements and seek finance without consulting parliament
  • Tunisia has 495 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 18 deaths, and has imposed a national lockdown until April 19 to slow its spread
Updated 04 April 2020
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s parliament on Saturday ceded some powers to the North African country’s government for two months to help it handle the coronavirus crisis and the expected economic fallout.
The decision, backed by all political parties, will allow Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh’s government to issue decrees, strike purchasing agreements and seek finance without consulting parliament.
Tunisia has 495 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, including 18 deaths, and has imposed a national lockdown until April 19 to slow its spread.
Fakhfakh, who was confirmed as prime minister on Feb. 28 after months of wrangling between rival parties to form a government, said the move was a “necessary weapon” to allow fast decisions to tackle the crisis.
His government has announced a financial package that includes aid for the poor as well as tax and loan repayment holidays. Fakhfakh has said the government may impose exceptional taxes on companies to cover this if the government cannot find the money elsewhere.
Tunisia, which embraced democracy after a 2011 uprising to overthrow veteran autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali, has struggled to develop its economy over the past decade.
An International Monetary Fund loan program expires this month and Finance minister Nizar Yaich told Reuters in March the government had started negotiations with IMF on a new agreement.

Topics: China Coronavirus Tunisia Elyes Fakhfakh

Related

Middle-East
Tunisia offers free helpline as lockdown sees abuse spike
Middle-East
Tunisia releases 1,420 prisoners over coronavirus

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia's KSRelief clinics continue work in Yemen 
We are all working to serve students, says Saudi education minister
Bandar Al-Knawy, CEO at the Ministry of the National Guard Health Affairs
Tunisia government given special powers to handle coronavirus crisis
Dubai announces two week lockdown to disinfect city around the clock

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.