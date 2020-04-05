Rihanna unveils vegan leather collection

US rapper Kid Cudi posts throwback photo of Rami Malek
Arab News
DUBAI: Celebrities, like all of us right now, are scrolling through old photographs and posting them on social media as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic leaves us reminiscing about better times. Case in point: US rapper Kid Cudi, who took to his Twitter account on Sunday to upload a throwback photograph of himself and US-Egyptian actor Rami Malek on the set of “Need for Speed 2” in 2013.
“My boy Rami and me behind-the-scenes of ‘Need for Speed’ I think 2013,” the Brooklyn-based rapper captioned the photograph. “Rami has gone on to do amazing things and I’m truly thankful I got a chance to work with him. One of the illest actors I know. I love you brother!”
Indeed, since the film’s release in 2014, Malek has gone on to star in the critically-acclaimed “Mr. Robot” and win a string of acting accolades, including an Oscar for his role as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Kid Cudi, though he didn’t pursue an acting career, also went on to have a fruitful few years, including collaborating with Kanye West on the acclaimed album “Kids See Ghosts” in 2018.