Four more coronavirus deaths announced in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has recorded four more coronavirus deaths, it said on Monday.

The total number of deaths from the virus in the Kingdom now stands at 38, with a total of 2,523 cases.

Despite measures having been put in place to limit people’s movement in a bid to curb the virus spread, a health ministry spokesperson said the rate of people moving for recreation and shopping was worrying.

King Salman issued orders on Sunday for the foreign ministry to work on allowing Saudi citizens stranded abroad to return to the Kingdom.