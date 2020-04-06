You are here

Four more coronavirus deaths announced in Saudi Arabia

A policeman wearing a protective face mask blocks the road during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Makkah. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Now a total of 2,523 confirmed cases in the Kingdom
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has recorded four more coronavirus deaths, it said on Monday.

The total number of deaths from the virus in the Kingdom now stands at 38, with a total of 2,523 cases.

Despite measures having been put in place to limit people’s movement in a bid to curb the virus spread, a health ministry spokesperson said the rate of people moving for recreation and shopping was worrying.

King Salman issued orders on Sunday for the foreign ministry to work on allowing Saudi citizens stranded abroad to return to the Kingdom.

Saudi medical centers implement delivery services, drive-throughs, to combat COVID-19

Saudi’s Asir Municipality enforces safe food packaging in restaurants to curb spread of coronavirus

Saudi’s Asir Municipality enforces safe food packaging in restaurants to curb spread of coronavirus

  • The step is intended to protect the customers from COVID-19
  • The Municipality has launched special services for the elderly and persons with disability
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Asir Municipality has ordered restaurants to safely and securely package meals for delivery, state news agency SPA reported.
The step is intended to protect the customers from COVID-19 by delivering safe packages, SPA added.
The Municipality has launched special services for the elderly and persons with disability amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has launched electronic services which promote health awareness through interactive communication.
The services include a WhatsApp chatbot called Sarah and an app called Tameni, in cooperation with the National Digital Transformation Unit, which use AI, business intelligence, and an electronic inspection system to help residents and citizens.
There are currently 2463 infections, 488 recoveries and 34 deaths in the Kingdom.

