US strike in Somalia kills Shabab ‘senior leader’: Pentagon

A view taken on July 13, 2019 shows the rubbles of the popular Medina hotel of Kismayo, a day after at least 26 people, including several foreigners, were killed and 56 injured in a suicide bomb and gun attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: An April 2 airstrike by US forces in Somalia killed a “senior leader” of the Al-Shabab militant group, the US Defense Department said Tuesday.
The strike left three Shabab militants dead, including Yusuf Jiis, a “foundational” leader of the extremist organization, which has carried out deadly attacks against Somali government and public targets for years, the US Africa Command said in a statement.
Africa Command Commander General Stephen Townsend said Jiis was a “key leader” in Al-Shabab.
“He was violent, ruthless, and responsible for the loss of many innocent lives,” Townsend said in a statement.
Africa Command said the strike took place near Bush Madina, 135 miles (217 kilometers) west of Mogadishu, and was carried out in coordination with the Somali government.
It was one of several recent strikes on the group, often precision missiles launched by drones.
Another strike against Al-Shabab was carried out on Monday in the Jilib area of Somalia, which US forces said killed five extremists.
Africa Command said it was investigating reports of civilian deaths and injuries although it expressed confidence that there weren’t any.
Townsend said there would be no letup in the US campaign against Al-Shabab during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Somalia remains key to the security environment in East Africa, and its long-term stability is important to advancing comprehensive US interests in the region,” Africa Command said.

Topics: Al-Shabab Somalia United States

LONDON: Billions of people worldwide are staying home to curb the spread of COVID-19, while medical personnel, police officers, pharmacists, grocery store workers and others deemed essential workers continue to work through the pandemic.

In New Zealand, that list gained two new additions after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday that the Easter bunny and the tooth fairy are considered essential workers too.

“As you can imagine, at this time, of course, they are going to be particularly busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies,” Ardern said, injecting a much-needed dose of humor into a serious situation, and seeking to soothe energetic children yearning to play outdoors.

New Zealanders were asked on March 24 to remain at home for a month to stop the spread of the virus, which has so far claimed one life in the country. 

As Easter approaches on Sunday, many countries will remain under some form of lockdown for the holiday.

Ardern offered a suggestion for parents to celebrate Easter with children while continuing to observe the rules of social distancing.

“I have a bit of an idea,” she said. “Maybe draw an Easter egg and prop it into your front window and help children in your neighborhood with the Easter egg hunt, because the Easter bunny might not make it everywhere this year.”

She acknowledged that the tooth fairy, given the nature of the job, might have it a bit easier than the Easter bunny during the pandemic. 

“If the Easter bunny doesn’t make it to your household, then we have to understand that it’s a bit difficult at the moment,” she said.

Ardern is the youngest female world leader, a new parent, and has gained international praise for her way of governing, particularly during times of crisis.

Her compassionate response to the anti-Muslim terrorist attacks that rocked New Zealand last year won her appreciation globally.

After 50 people in two mosques were murdered in Christchurch by a far-right gunman who espoused anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant hatred, Ardern embraced the Muslim community. “We are one, they are us,” she said of Muslims in her country.

