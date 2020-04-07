COVIDkindness trends as people share uplifting stories amid pandemic

TUNIS: With more than a million confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), humanity is facing one of its most challenging tests in recent memory.

Nevertheless, when Queen Elizabeth II addressed the UK on Sunday, she favored a comforting and positive message over mentions of the nation’s skyrocketing number of cases or the looming threat to the economy.

The queen spoke of the displays of solidarity that citizens engaged in to express appreciation for country’s National Health Service, among other essential workers, calling these acts of kindness “an expression of our national spirit.”

Inspirational words from the Queen, every one of them carefully chosen. “Better days will return, we will meet again". #COVIDkindness pic.twitter.com/Vr6n1sppaO — Wendy Burn (@wendyburn) April 5, 2020

“Around the world, we have seen heartwarming stories of people coming together to help others, be it through delivering food parcels and medicines, checking on neighbors, or converting businesses to help the relief effort,” the queen said in her address.

Many of these stories, often posted to social media along with the hashtag #COVIDkindness, have taken the world by storm.

happy birthday Alice

i don’t know who you are but someone loves you very much! hope you had a wonderful birthday full of honks #spreadlovenotgerms #covidkindness pic.twitter.com/4JEWSNKA3J — mia pinchoff (@MiaPinchoff) March 30, 2020

On Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, many communities have begun using #COVIDkindness to share stories of kindness and inspire others to also engage in similar acts of altruism.

#COVIDkindness anecdotes are published daily, and they include such heartwarming stories as children wishing their friend a happy birthday from a distance, people making masks for the deaf community so they do not have to cover their hearing aids, and neighbors cooking for one other.

So thankful for my wonderful neighbor, who made me 3 sturdy, stylish XL masks that tie in back, so they don’t pull my hearing aids out. #covidkindness pic.twitter.com/dBVX3oyWuJ — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) April 5, 2020

Despite the daily dose of bad news about COVID-19 and the struggles of home confinement, it is useful to look for acts of kindness and, most importantly, to add to the share of good news by creating your own — using the proper hashtag, of course!