You are here

  • Home
  • #COVIDkindness trends as people share uplifting stories amid pandemic

#COVIDkindness trends as people share uplifting stories amid pandemic

Despite the daily dose of bad news about COVID-19 and the struggles of home confinement, it is useful to look for acts of kindness. (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y95h4

Updated 56 sec ago
Issam Azouri

#COVIDkindness trends as people share uplifting stories amid pandemic

Updated 56 sec ago
Issam Azouri

TUNIS: With more than a million confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), humanity is facing one of its most challenging tests in recent memory.

Nevertheless, when Queen Elizabeth II addressed the UK on Sunday, she favored a comforting and positive message over mentions of the nation’s skyrocketing number of cases or the looming threat to the economy.

The queen spoke of the displays of solidarity that citizens engaged in to express appreciation for country’s National Health Service, among other essential workers, calling these acts of kindness “an expression of our national spirit.”

“Around the world, we have seen heartwarming stories of people coming together to help others, be it through delivering food parcels and medicines, checking on neighbors, or converting businesses to help the relief effort,” the queen said in her address.

Many of these stories, often posted to social media along with the hashtag #COVIDkindness, have taken the world by storm.

On Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, many communities have begun using #COVIDkindness to share stories of kindness and inspire others to also engage in similar acts of altruism.

#COVIDkindness anecdotes are published daily, and they include such heartwarming stories as children wishing their friend a happy birthday from a distance, people making masks for the deaf community so they do not have to cover their hearing aids, and neighbors cooking for one other.

Despite the daily dose of bad news about COVID-19 and the struggles of home confinement, it is useful to look for acts of kindness and, most importantly, to add to the share of good news by creating your own — using the proper hashtag, of course!

Topics: Coronavirus

Pakistan’s PM shakes up cabinet, vows institutional reforms amid sugar scam

Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

Pakistan’s PM shakes up cabinet, vows institutional reforms amid sugar scam

Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday vowed to introduce institutional reforms in an effort to avert a sugar crisis in the country.

The announcement comes a day after the PM changed the portfolios of key federal ministers in a major cabinet reshuffle. The minister and federal secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security were removed from their posts.

The shake-up came after Federal Investigation Agency presented two separate reports on its inquiries into the sugar and wheat crises in the country. The full report of the inquiry into a sugar-export subsidy scam is due to be published on April 25.

Investigators named a number of people they said benefited from government subsidies on sugar exports and profited from rising prices on the local market, including Khan’s close aide Jahangir Tareen, allied party leader Moonis Elahi and Federal Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar.

“The inquiry report has pointed out flaws in the sugar policy and the prime minister has promised to fix them through institutional reforms,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan, a special assistant to the prime minister on information, after a cabinet meeting. “The government will initiate action against those found guilty [of involvement in a sugar scam] after April 25.”

On Monday, two days after the FIA submitted its 32-page sugar crisis inquiry report, Khan removed Bakhtiar from his post as national food security minister and appointed him the federal minister for economic affairs. He was replaced by Syed Fakhar Imam. The secretary of the ministry, Hashim Popalzai, was also removed from office and replaced by Omar Hameed, the prime minister’s office said.

In its report, the FIA said that the decision by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to increase subsidies for sugar exports had caused the price of the commodity to increase by 30 percent in the local market. Pakistan had an export subsidy in 2015-16 that was set at Rs 13,000 ($170) a ton for exports of up to 650,000 tons of sugar. In 2018, the PTI government increased the amount of sugar eligible for export subsidies to 2 million tons to reduce a surplus in the domestic supply.

Rising food prices, particularly of sugar and wheat flour, present one of the toughest challenges for Pakistan’s civilian government, which took office 19 months ago. Experts increasingly blame influential businessmen and politicians for the price hikes, fueling public anger.

Sugar cane is a popular crop in Pakistan because the government sets procurement prices, and the industry is protected by a 40 percent import tariff that has contributed to high domestic prices.

According to the FIA report, two main organizations benefited from the sugar-price crisis. The first is sugar company JDW Group, which is owned by Tareen. It received sugar-export subsidies of Rs 3.058 billion between 2015 and 2018, representing 12.28 percent of the total subsidies.

The other is the RYK group. Its portfolio includes four sugar mills owned by Bakhtiar’s brother, Makhdoom Omar Shehryar, Chaudhry Munir of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, and Monis Elahi of the PML-Q party, which is part of the ruling coalition. Together they received 15.83 percent of the government’s total sugar-export subsidies between 2015 and 2018, amounting to Rs 3.944 billion.

“The sugar-inquiry commission has been actively engaging with about 10 mills, including three of mine. We are sharing all records asked for,” Tareen said in a message posted on Twitter on Monday

“We have given free access [to investigators] even to our server. Nothing has been seized as we are fulfilling all requests. We have nothing to hide.”

Legal experts said the government will face a long court battle if it pursues legal action in light of the commission’s report.

“The actual conviction of those accused in the sugar scam might take years as the government will have to prove the findings of the inquiry in court,” said barrister Omer Malik.

Latest updates

Pakistan’s PM shakes up cabinet, vows institutional reforms amid sugar scam
Italian experts sound alarm over coronavirus infection rate among doctors, health workers
Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus curfew FAQ: Your most pressing questions answered
King Salman orders suspension of implementation of judicial rulings related to debtors incarceration
#COVIDkindness trends as people share uplifting stories amid pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.