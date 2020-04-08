UAE cabinet to establish volunteering committee amid coronavirus pandemic

You are here

A health worker checks the body temperature of passengers bound for Frankfurt at Dubai International Airport on April 6, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • The Supreme National Committee for Volunteering in Crisis will supervise the work carried out by all local volunteer agencies
  • The UAE has reported 283 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 2,359
DUBAI: The UAE Cabinet has given the green light for the creation of a “Supreme National Committee for Volunteering in Crisis,” that will be charged with creating an integrated and sustainable national volunteering system during the coronavirus crisis, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
The committee - which will be chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan - will supervise the work carried out by all local volunteer agencies. It will also activate the “volunteers.ae” application for receiving and confirming volunteer requests.
Meanwhile, the Dubai Health Authority’s “Dawa’ee” delivery service will now cover the entire UAE with an aim to help the elderly and people with special needs - who carry valid ENAYA or SAADA insurance cards - to receive their medication at their homes instead of people having to collect them.
The UAE has reported 283 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 2,359.
“The newly diagnosed patients of various nationalities are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care,'' the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said.
The ministry also said the new patients were detected upon examining people who were in contact with previously infected cases.
The ministry also reported the death of an expat, raising the death toll to 12, but MoHAP confirmed 19 people previously infected had now recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE to186.

Iran’s death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 4,232

Updated 28 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Iran’s death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 4,232

  • Up to 3,969 people are in critical condition
Updated 28 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s total death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak reaches rose to 4,232 on Friday with 122 lives lost in the past 24 hours, according to a health ministry spokesman. The total number of people diagnosed with the disease increased by 1,972 in the past 24 hours to a total of 68,192, the spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpur, said on state TV, adding that 3,969 people were in critical condition.
Iran is the country most affected by the pandemic in the Middle East. It has recorded a total of 35,465 recoveries from the COVID-19 respiratory disease, he said.

