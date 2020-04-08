UAE cabinet to establish volunteering committee amid coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: The UAE Cabinet has given the green light for the creation of a “Supreme National Committee for Volunteering in Crisis,” that will be charged with creating an integrated and sustainable national volunteering system during the coronavirus crisis, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

The committee - which will be chaired by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan - will supervise the work carried out by all local volunteer agencies. It will also activate the “volunteers.ae” application for receiving and confirming volunteer requests.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Health Authority’s “Dawa’ee” delivery service will now cover the entire UAE with an aim to help the elderly and people with special needs - who carry valid ENAYA or SAADA insurance cards - to receive their medication at their homes instead of people having to collect them.

The UAE has reported 283 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 2,359.

“The newly diagnosed patients of various nationalities are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care,'' the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said.

The ministry also said the new patients were detected upon examining people who were in contact with previously infected cases.

The ministry also reported the death of an expat, raising the death toll to 12, but MoHAP confirmed 19 people previously infected had now recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the UAE to186.