Fashion stars are mastering quarantine cuisine

DUBAI: As the world continues to practice self-isolation and social distancing, our favorite models and influencers are proving to be quite the quarantine chefs. Case in point, part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, who has been self-isolating at her family’s farm in Pennsylvania, has been trying her hand in the kitchen. When the 23-year-old isn’t spending time with her animals and showcasing choreographed dance moves on TikTok, she can be found cooking.

And naturally, Hadid has been documenting her newfound kitchen skills on her Instagram Stories. So far, the model’s quarantine cuisine has included marinated chicken and crispy marshmallow snacks, as well as a spicy, garlic chilli and ginger chicken dish. This week, the youngest Hadid sister posted a series of captioned snaps of herself cooking up chocolate chip cookies using coconut flour, butter and “way too many chocolate chips.”







Her older sister Gigi has also been documenting her prowess in the kitchen on her social media. She even has a separate highlights section of Instagram Stories entitled “From My Kitchen” on her account dedicated to showcasing the delectable treats she has cooked up, which include everything from banana muffins to pesto pasta.

Homemade pasta has also found a fan in Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty, who jokingly captioned her most recent Instagram picture — a snap of herself enjoying a bowl of creamy pasta — “is it socially acceptable to eat pasta 5 days in a row? Asking for a friend.”

Of course, the model made sure to share a clip of her boiling the pasta on her Instagram Stories, alongside the text “Oops I did it again.” But Kahawaty didn’t stop there. The model also whipped up some chocolate cupcakes, according to her, “just because.”

Meanwhile Saudi fashion influencer Tamara Al-Gabbani took to Instagram to share a snap of a mouth-watering dish of molokhiya.

Some of the fashion stars are serving up treats for a good cause. For her part, Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam took to Instagram to share the recipe of one of her favorite dishes, Egyptian lentil soup, in a bid to raise awareness about the charity campaign, “Who Are You Cooking For?” an initiative that aims to provide 100,000 medically tailored meals to families in need.