UK’s Raab says coronavirus not peaked; too early to lift lockdown

Workers put signs on fencing outside the newly setup coronavirus Nightingale Hospital North West at the G-MEX Manchester Central conference centre in Manchester, northern England, Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP)
Updated 09 April 2020
Reuters

  • Britain announced another 881 deaths of people testing positive for coronavirus in Thursday’s daily update
  • The British government on Thursday expanded its overdraft with the Bank of England to help weather coronavirus turmoil
LONDON: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday Britain had not yet reached the peak of the coronavirus epidemic and that it was too early to lift the lockdown.
Experts were still gathering data on the lockdown and it was too early to say conclusively whether it was working, he told reporters.
Raab, standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, told reporters he did not expect to be able to say more on the lockdown until late next week.
Britain announced another 881 deaths of people testing positive for coronavirus in Thursday’s daily update, bringing the country’s total toll to 7,978.
Meanwhile, the British government on Thursday expanded its overdraft with the Bank of England to help weather coronavirus turmoil.
The government’s “ways and means facility” — effectively its overdraft at the BoE — is also being used to temporarily help finance spending on COVID-19 emergency measures, the Treasury and the central bank announced in a joint statement.
A limit of £370 million ($455 million, 420 million euros) has been extended by an undisclosed amount, while the government has pledged stimulus worth billions of pounds.
The government will continue to use markets as the main source of cash, while its virus-emergency response will be “fully funded” via normal debt channels, it said.
“HM Treasury and the Bank of England have agreed to extend temporarily the use of the... long-established Ways and Means facility,” read a joint statement.
“As a temporary measure, this will provide a short-term source of additional liquidity to the government if needed to smooth its cashflows and support the orderly functioning of markets, through the period of disruption from COVID-19.”
Any money drawn from the overdraft facility will be paid back as soon as possible before the end of the year, according to the statement.

1.5 million hit by COVID-19 globally

1.5 million hit by COVID-19 globally

  • Saudi Arabia records 355 new virus cases
  • World faces worst time since Great Depression
JEDDAH: More than 1.50 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 91,783 have died. Infections have been reported in 212 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The global pandemic is causing an economic crisis unlike any in the past century and will require a massive response to ensure recovery, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said.

Georgieva warned that the world should brace for “the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression.”

The US Federal Reserve threw out just such a lifeline to Americans, with chairman Jerome Powell announcing financing facilities of $2.3 trillion “to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity.”

New York State recorded its single-day record for COVID-19 deaths, with 799, although the rate of new hospitalizations fell, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. 

A staggering 16.8 million Americans have been thrown onto the unemployment rolls in just three weeks, underscoring the terrifying speed with which the coronavirus outbreak has brought world economies to their knees.

In neighboring Canada, the government forecast that between 11,000 and 22,000 could die. 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on Thursday as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains under close observation in hospital.

“The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” a spokesman from his office said.

Saudi Arabia recorded 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,577 with a total of 3,287 reported cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Of the new cases, 89 were recorded in Madinah, 83 in Riyadh, 78 in Makkah and 45 in Jeddah.

There are currently 41 cases in intensive care units.

Thirty-five recoveries were announced, bringing the total number to 666 recoveries so far with three new fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 44.

