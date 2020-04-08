You are here

  • Home
  • UK's Boris Johnson 'improving' as he fights coronavirus in intensive care

UK's Boris Johnson 'improving' as he fights coronavirus in intensive care

A cyclist passes police officers on duty outside St Thomas' Hospital in central London on April 7, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9qb4p

Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AP

UK's Boris Johnson 'improving' as he fights coronavirus in intensive care

  • Rishi Sunak says Johnson has been sitting up in bed and engaging with his doctors
  • Britain's confirmed death toll reached 7,097 on Wednesday
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Britain’s Treasury chief says Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving in the intensive care unit of a London hospital.
Rishi Sunak says Johnson has been sitting up in bed and engaging with his doctors at St. Thomas’ Hospital.
Johnson was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He was transferred to the ICU on Monday when his condition deteriorated.
Johnson’s spokesman said earlier Wednesday that the prime minister was receiving “standard oxygen treatment” and is breathing without any other assistance.
Johnson, 55, is the first world leader confirmed to have the new coronavirus.
Britain's confirmed death toll reached 7,097 on Wednesday, an increase of 938 from 24 hours earlier. Italy recorded 969 deaths on March 27 and Spain 950 deaths on April 2.
Not all the deaths reported each day occurred in the preceding 24 hours, and the British total only includes deaths in hospitals.

The number of coronavirus infections and hospital admissions in Britain is beginning to show signs of flattening, Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service, said on Wednesday.
"We are starting to see a plateauing - the first signs of a plateauing of infections and hospitalisations," Powis told reporters.
"We are beginning to see the benefits I believe but the really critical thing is that we have to continue following instructions - we have to continue following social distancing, because if we don't the virus will start to spread again."
Meanwhile, Britain's economy and people's livelihoods will take a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak which has forced a lockdown of much of society, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, adding that the government had taken the right steps to get through the crisis.
"This will have a significant impact on our economy, and not in an abstract way. It will have an impact on people's jobs and their livelihoods," Sunak said at a news conference.
"I belive we're doing the right things," he added. "I can't stand here and say there isn't going to be hardship ahead, there is ... but I'm confident we will get through it." 

Sunak also announced on Wednesday an extra 750 million pounds ($930 million) of funding for frontline charities so they can continue their work during the coronavirus outbreak.
"Our charities are playing a crucial role in the national fight against coronavirus, supporting those who are most in need," Sunak said in a statement.
"It's right we do everything we can to help the sector during this difficult time, which is why we have announced this unprecedented 750 million-pound package of extra funding."
The finance ministry cited hospices and charities supporting domestic abuse victims as examples of the kinds of charities that will benefit from the new money.
The funds include 360 million pounds to be directly allocated by the government to charities that provide key services and support vulnerable people.
Another 370 million will be directed towards smaller charities operating in local communities.
The government will also match whatever the public donates in a BBC charity appeal on April 23, the finance ministry said. 

Topics: Coronavirus China Coronavirus UK UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Related

Middle-East
Iran’s new coronavirus death toll reaches 3,993
World
India considers narrowing lockdown to coronavirus hotspots

Top Kazakh family wins court ruling on London mansions

Updated 08 April 2020
AFP

Top Kazakh family wins court ruling on London mansions

  • Evidence that Dariga Nazarbayeva and Nurali Aliyev had founded the companies that owned the properties and provided the funds to purchase them
  • Properties located across London, including one on a wealthy street known as Billionaires’ Row and another which campaign group Transparency International says is worth £31m
Updated 08 April 2020
AFP

LONDON: The daughter and grandson of a former Kazakhstan president won a British court ruling Wednesday over plans to seize three multimillion-pound London properties from the family.
The UK’s National Crime Agency had obtained unexplained wealth orders (UWOs) against the luxury properties, said to be worth a total of around £80 million ($96 million), last May.
UWOs, brought into force in January 2018 under so-called “McMafia laws” — named after a BBC organized crime drama — allows the NCA to seize assets if they believe the owner is a “politically exposed person” and unable to explain the source of their wealth.
The NCA said the properties’ purchases were funded by Rakhat Aliyev, a former senior member of the Kazakh government who died in an Austrian prison in 2015 while awaiting trial on two charges of murder.
However, in a High Court judgment, given remotely, judge Beverley Lang overturned all three UWOs, ruling that “the NCA’s assumption” that Aliyev was the source of the funds to purchase the three properties was “unreliable.”
The ultimate beneficial owners of the three properties — Aliyev’s ex-wife, Dariga Nazarbayeva, the current chairwoman of the senate in Kazakhstan and daughter of former Kazakh president Nursultan Nazarbayev, and her son, Nurali Aliyev — had applied to the High Court to discharge the UWOs.
The judge added that there was “cogent evidence” that Nazarbayeva and Nurali Aliyev had founded the companies that owned the properties and provided the funds to purchase them.
Following the ruling, Nurali Aliyev said the NCA had carried out a “flawed investigation.”
“The NCA deliberately ignored the relevant information I voluntarily provided and pursued a groundless and vicious legal action, including making shocking slurs against me, my family and my country,” he said in a statement.
“Today we have been vindicated.”
The properties were located across London, including one on a wealthy street known as “Billionaires’ Row” and another which campaign group Transparency International says is worth £31 million.
A Nazarbayeva representative said the court decision left her “entirely vindicated” and showed she had “not been involved in any wrongdoing.”
“Dr. Nazarbayeva is also deeply disappointed that the NCA thought it appropriate to use the cloak of these court proceedings to make damaging attacks on her reputation and her country, unfairly insulting Dr. Nazarbayeva and her 18 million compatriots.”

Topics: Kazakhstan London property

Related

photos
World
Kazakhstan elects new leader, as hundreds arrested in protests
World
Kazakhstan to liberalize rules on protests and political parties

Latest updates

Jordan announces a 48-hour nationwide curfew starting Thursday at midnight
Gaza runs out of coronavirus tests, Palestinian health officials say
Morocco draws on IMF credit line to support virus hit economy
Top Kazakh family wins court ruling on London mansions
Bernie Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.