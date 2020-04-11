Lebanese expats pushing up number of COVID-19 cases

You are here

Lebanese policemen check car's license plates, after security forces began implementing strict measures that allow vehicles with even or odd plate numbers to drive for three days a week each and Sundays will be banned for all driving, as part of a plan to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP)
ANKARA: Lebanese expats are pushing up the number of coronavirus cases in the country, after nationals returning from London and one from Doha were found to be infected.
The number of people in Lebanon with the disease has exceeded 600, after 14 new cases were recorded among expats coming back from overseas and 13 among locals.
The Ministry of Health said Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases in Lebanon had reached 609 and that the death toll was 20 following one further death.
Of the 14 infected expats, 13 were traveling from London and one was coming from Doha. Five passengers for the London flight were prevented from boarding because they tested positive. The plane returning from Doha carried 122 passengers, including a child.
There were no reported cases on the rescue flights from Accra or Frankfurt.
No measures were taken to stop the flights carrying the expats or stranded students, especially those coming from countries where the pandemic is spreading.
Middle East Airlines will operate more rescue flights on Monday. These will carry Lebanese expats from London, Paris, Jeddah and Libreville.
Lebanon has an official holiday until Monday evening, and the push to enforce curfews and quarantines have become tougher as the Easter weekend gets underway.
Streets in Lebanon’s main cities are nearly empty, except for some people wearing masks wandering around and birds fluttering with confidence on the roads.
Municipal vehicles carrying speakers are broadcasting Good Friday mass because churches have closed their doors to the public and attendance is restricted to clergy. Televised sermons have urged people “not to lose hope or become weak during the difficult times we are going through.”
The country is also grappling with a surge in coronavirus-related crimes, such as theft from pharmacies and the manufacture of fake cleaning and sterilization supplies.
A customs patrol unit was ambushed on Thursday while taking a truck loaded with forged disinfectant into custody in the Dora area, east of Beirut. There was a shootout between the patrol and the gang targeting the unit, with one gang member injured.

FASTFACT

The Ministry of Health said Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases in Lebanon had reached 609 and that the death toll was 20 following one further death.

Others have exploited the lockdown and pressure on security forces by trying to smuggle out drugs.
The Directorate General of Internal Security Forces said a plan had been foiled to smuggle a large quantity of hashish to an African country. It was the largest drug smuggling attempt in the history of Lebanon and it was ready to be “traded, promoted, sold and smuggled abroad,” the directorate added.
“A fortnight ago a convoy of eight trucks that was heading toward the Port of Beirut was seized. The trucks carried thousands of nylon bags containing agricultural soil. Twenty-five tons of hashish were seized while inspecting the containers in the port. They were packed into bags, and placed professionally under the agricultural soil in order to hide the drugs.”
The bags were labeled “Ah ya Hanane,” “Al Jazeera New 2019,” “Al Ostoura New 2019,” “The Free Bird,” “The Joker,” “Beirut Mood,” “Al-Sham Mood,” “Premium Cruiser,” “Primrose,” and “Kiki Do You Love Me.”

Israel tightens quarantine in Jerusalem to halt virus spread

Israeli police check a driver at a roadblock on a main road in Jerusalem. (Reuters)
Updated 11 min 44 sec ago
AP

Israel tightens quarantine in Jerusalem to halt virus spread

JERUSALEM: The Israeli government approved a tight quarantine of several areas of Jerusalem on Sunday, including the historic Old City, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the city’s most susceptible neighborhoods.
A ministerial committee approved the shutting down of movement in and out of several predominantly ultra-Orthodox areas of the city in order to contain the disease that has already resulted in over 100 deaths in Israel and almost 6,000 around the Middle East, about three quarters of which come from Iran.
The measure faced resistance from ultra-Orthodox ministers in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government who rejected singling out their constituency.
Israel’s Health Ministry has documented over 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and over 100 deaths. Roughly a fifth of all cases in Israel are in Jerusalem, the ministry said.
A large percentage of the COVID-19 cases are in the country’s largely insular ultra-Orthodox community, which for weeks did not adhere to government orders to maintain social distancing.
The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks.
But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness or death, particularly in elderly patients or those with underlying health problems.

BACKGROUND

• Israel’s Health Ministry has documented over 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and over 100 deaths.

• Roughly a fifth of all cases in Israel are in Jerusalem, the ministry said.

Starting on Sunday, residents of four areas of Jerusalem would not be permitted to leave their neighborhoods for provisioning, and could only move to other areas for essential work and medical care.
Meanwhile, Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin turned down a request from Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz for a two-week extension to form a new coalition government.
The announcement by Rivlin means that Gantz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have a midnight deadline on Monday night to reach a power-sharing deal. If they fail, the country could be forced into a fourth consecutive election in just over a year.
Gantz asked Rivlin for the extension on Saturday night, claiming he was close to a deal with Netanyahu.
But in his response, Rivlin said the extension would not be possible under the “current circumstances.”
Gantz last month was given the task of forming a government after a narrow majority of MPs said they backed him to become prime minister.

