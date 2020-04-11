You are here

Turkey, Israel turn pandemic into opportunity to mend ties

A municipal worker checks a man’s temperature as the spread of coronavirus disease continues in Diyarbakir, Turkey. (Reuters)
ANKARA: In an interesting move that transcends a years-long diplomatic standoff between the two countries, Turkey began supplying medical equipment to Israel to help the country in its struggle against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

The medical package comprises face masks, surgical gloves and protective coveralls.
Israel also recently acquired 1 million masks from China to protect its soldiers working on the frontlines against contagion.
The cargo will be delivered to Turkey’s southern Incirlik Air Base and will be picked by planes coming from Israel, where nearly 100 people have already lost their lives due to the virus.
In return, Israel is set to green light Turkey’s shipment of medical aid to the Palestinian Authority, according to the Bloomberg report.
Relations between Turkey and Israel broke down in May 2010 during the Mavi Marmara crisis, in which a Turkish-owned aid flotilla, attempting to breach the Gaza Strip blockade, was raided by Israeli commandos, who killed 10 activists.
Following this assault, then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged that Israel should be punished for its “bloody massacre.”
In March 2013, with US mediation, Israel and Turkey’s prime ministers proceeded to normalize diplomatic ties and stop legal action against the former Israeli commanders, while making arrangements to compensate the victims’ families.
Karol Wasilewski, an analyst at the Warsaw-based Polish Institute of International Affairs, described this solidarity move from Ankara as “corona-diplomacy” — the achievement of political goals through humanitarian help.
“This is surely a very interesting development, yet I doubt it will break the ice between Turkey and Israel as the friction between them has been especially deep during the last decade,” Wasilewski told Arab News.
“When it comes to the Palestinian issue, Israeli authorities are aware that if the disease spreads rapidly there — especially in Gaza — this will constitute a huge challenge for Israel itself, so agreeing on Turkish aid for the Palestinian Authority is just pragmatism,” Wasilewski added.

When it comes to the Palestinian issue, Israeli authorities are aware that if the disease spreads rapidly there — especially in Gaza — this will constitute a huge challenge for Israel itself, so agreeing on Turkish aid for the Palestinian Authority is just pragmatism.

Karol Wasilewski, Analyst

Karol Wasilewski, Analyst

“Turkey is probably one of the strongest supporters of Palestinians around the world, so it was only natural they would extend help.”
Wasilewski did not completely exclude the possibility that the Turkish are hopeful such a humanitarian gesture may contribute to mending Turkish-Israeli ties. Therefore, although Turkey’s assistance has a humanitarian dimension, it also serves to further the country’s foreign policy objectives.
In December, Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) claimed that Israeli officials are ready to discuss with their Turkish counterparts a proposal to build a gas pipeline from Israeli reservoirs through Turkey onto the European continent. Ankara has not offered official confirmation, however.
According to Wasilewski, although Turkish decision-makers are reluctant to recognize such talks — as the electorate may not accept them — repairing Turkish-Israeli ties would be a huge win for Turkey, especially when it comes to the issue of resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.
A reservoir of about 800 billion cubic meters of natural gas lies under the Leviathan and Tamar gas fields off the Israeli shore, per projections of the Israeli Ministry of Energy.
“While Turkey is showing its generosity in this difficult period, I think this step in itself will not be enough to repair relations,” Gallia Lindenstrauss, senior research fellow from the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv told Arab News.
“It was also meant as a way to assist the Palestinians in parallel to Israel.”
Still, according to Lindenstrauss, the move was covered by Israeli media, and it may thus contribute in a small way to improving the image of Turkey in the eyes of the Israeli public.
On the economic front, Israel recently increased import of steel from Turkey, a trend that continues from last year.
However, indulging in antisemitic conspiracy theories is still a matter of daily routine for some segments of Turkish politics.
In a speech on early March, Fatih Erbakan, head of Turkey’s Islamist Refah Party, blamed Israel for the outbreak of COVID-19.
“This virus serves Zionism’s population control goals, and there is significant research to attest to this. Zionism is a five-thousand-year-old bacteria that has triggered the suffering of people,” Erbakan said.

Topics: Turkey Israel Coronavirus

Palestinian hospitals reach halfway fundraising mark

Updated 36 min 11 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinian hospitals reach halfway fundraising mark

  • Donations will help with coronavirus emergency  
Updated 36 min 11 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Palestinian hospitals in Jerusalem have raised almost $3 million out of the $7 million needed to confront the coronavirus emergency.

The money has come from the governments of Germany and Norway, charities and other institutions.

Dr. Walid Nammour, executive director of the Jerusalem Hospital Network, said Germany had donated &euro;1.5 million ($1.64 million) that would go directly to the three hospitals dealing with coronavirus cases: Makassed, St. Joseph and Augusta Victoria.

“We have also received $500,000 for Augusta Victoria from the Norwegian government, $300,000 from the Bethlehem 2000 Foundation in Chile, $300,000 from the Welfare Association, $150,000 from the Bank of Palestine, $100,000 from the Palestine Investment Fund, $50,000 from Medical Aid for Palestine in the UK, and other smaller grants from individuals and organizations,” he told Arab News.

Nammour said that the &euro;9.5 million granted by the EU was not meant to deal directly with emergency needs, it was to help settle unpaid bills.

“Since 2012 the US and the EU had been helping cover the bills for treating patients from all over Palestine but since the Trump administration reneged on this commitment, we have had $75 million of unpaid bills for patients we have treated,” he added.

Jerusalem Affairs Minister Fadi Hidmi, said the EU’s contribution was flexible and was aimed at helping current emergency and non-emergency issues related to coronavirus.

Help for hospitals is also coming from local businesses. Ahmad Budeiri, the coordinator of the Jerusalem Alliance to Deal with Coronavirus, said that hotels were offering their premises during the crisis.

“Musa Jarjui of the Christmas Hotel has made the entire hotel available to medical staff, as has the Capital Hotel which contributed 20 rooms ... St. George’s has made its entire hospital available for quarantine needs,” he told Arab News. 

Dr. Jamil Kousa, director of St. Joseph’s, welcomed the grants and expressed hope that funds would be available to purchase much-needed ventilators. 

“St. Joseph has 34 beds available for coronavirus patients and has nine ventilators,” he told Arab News. “We are bracing ourselves for a large increase in patients coming within the next week.”
 

Topics: Palestinian

