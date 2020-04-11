You are here

  • Home
  • Manila gets $500m loan for virus fight

Manila gets $500m loan for virus fight

A long queue of motorists has formed as police officers attempt to check every individual's body temperature at a checkpoint placed amidst the lockdown of the country's capital to contain the spread of coronavirus, in the outskirts of Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2020. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zbsqj

Updated 11 April 2020
Ellie Aben

Manila gets $500m loan for virus fight

  • The Philippines is one of the most hazard-prone countries in the world, according to the World Bank, because it is exposed to multiple natural hazards including typhoons, earthquakes, flooding, storm surges, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions and landslides
Updated 11 April 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The World Bank is giving the Philippines a $500 million loan to help the country’s fight against coronavirus.
The funding is part of a $14 billion fast-track package from the World Bank Group to strengthen the response of developing countries to the pandemic and shorten the recovery time.
As of Friday, the Philippines had 4,195 cases and a death toll of 221. President Rodrigo Duterte has declared a public health emergency.
“The World Bank is committed to supporting efforts to strengthen the Philippines’ capacity to prepare for and respond to natural disasters as well as health and economic shocks like COVID-19,” said Achim Fock, who is the World Bank’s acting country director for Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.
“Natural disasters and pandemics disproportionately hurt poor families and communities. Enhancing risk management and the capacity to address these challenges can help ensure that the Philippines can sustain progress in poverty reduction.”
The Philippines is one of the most hazard-prone countries in the world, according to the World Bank, because it is exposed to multiple natural hazards including typhoons, earthquakes, flooding, storm surges, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions and landslides. Around 74 percent of the population is vulnerable to natural disasters and 60 percent of the total land area is exposed to multiple hazards, it adds.
The US is providing the Philippines with $4 million in aid to help address the health crisis. US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim said the assistance would support laboratory system preparedness, case-finding and event-based surveillance, technical expert response and preparedness, risk communication, and infection prevention.
The US has also donated around 1,300 new beds to aid patients and frontline medical professionals.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Philippines gets $500m World Bank loan for coronavirus fight
Special
World
Duterte rapped for flip-flop orders over virus lockdown

Boris Johnson says he owes ‘life’ to coronavirus medics after leaving hospital

Updated 33 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Boris Johnson says he owes ‘life’ to coronavirus medics after leaving hospital

  • The country is now seeing death tolls to match Europe’s hardest-hit nations Italy and Spain
  • It is uncertain when Britain might be able to lift stringent social distancing measures rolled out on March 23
Updated 33 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left hospital on Sunday and thanked the National Health Service for saving his life, saying “things could have gone either way” for him as he battled COVID-19.
Johnson, 55, was taken to St. Thomas’ Hospital in central London on April 5, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. On April 6 he was moved into intensive care, where he remained until April 9.

 


“I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question,” he said in a five-minute video message posted on Twitter from 10 Downing Street as the official death toll in Britain passed 10,000.
He named and thanked the nurses who had cared for him, with a special mention for two of them, Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal, who he said had stood by his bedside for 48 hours “when things could have gone either way.”
“The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed,” he said.
Johnson wore a suit and tie and spoke in his usual energetic manner. In characteristic fashion, he made a joke, thanking the doctors who had cared for him, “several of them for some reason called Nick.”
Johnson will continue his recovery at Chequers, the official prime ministerial country residence northwest of London, his office said.
A Reuters photographer saw Johnson and his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, 32, who has also suffered from COVID-19 symptoms, being driven out of Downing Street, in central London, with their dog.
“There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones,” Symonds said on Twitter. “Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that Johnson is resting at his official residence of Chequers and there is no advice on how long that process will take.
Asked if there was any guidance on when the prime minister could return to work, Hancock told a news briefing: “He is resting. He’s at Chequers, I’m delighted that he’s out of hospital and he’s recovered.
“There isn’t any advice on how long, that will be a clinical decision for his doctors to take with him. The government is operating perfectly efficiently within the strategy that he set out.”
Johnson thanked the public for following strict social distancing guidelines in place since March 23 and assured them their efforts were paying off.
“I want you to know that this Easter Sunday I do believe that your efforts are worth it, and are daily proving their worth,” he said.
“Because although we mourn every day those who are taken from us in such numbers, and though the struggle is by no means over, we are now making progress in this incredible national battle against coronavirus.”

 

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
UK boosts help for abuse victims during virus lockdown
World
UK has not reached COVID-19 peak so lock down will stay health minister tells nation

Latest updates

Tourists forced to write ‘sorry’ 500 times over India lockdown breach
Israeli president rejects request for coalition extension
Amid virus, world’s Christians mark an Easter like no other
Saudi Arabia records 7 more coronavirus deaths and hundreds more cases
K-pop stars B.I.G release Arabic-language coronavirus song

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.