UK's COVID-19 death toll nears 10,000 as PM Johnson makes ‘very good progress’

A sign of support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been in hospital since Monday as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. (Reuters)
  • Britain has now reported 9,875 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, the fifth highest national number globally
  • Saturday's increase was the second day running that the number to die had increased by more than 900
LONDON: Britain's COVID-19 death toll neared 10,000 on Saturday after health officials reported another 917 hospital deaths, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson continued to make "very good progress" in his recovery from the virus.
Britain has now reported 9,875 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, the fifth highest national number globally, and Saturday's increase was the second day running that the number to die had increased by more than 900.
Almost 80,000 people in Britain have tested positive for the virus, among them Johnson, who is in the early stages of recovery on a hospital ward after spending three nights in intensive care.
"The prime minister continues to make very good progress," a Downing Street spokesman said.
On Friday, his office said Johnson was back on his feet while British newspapers reported he was watching films and reading letters sent to him buy his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, who herself has suffered COVID-19 symptoms.
Britain imposed a lockdown three weeks ago in a bid to curb the spread of the virus and ministers have been pleading with Britons to observe the ban on social gatherings over the Easter weekend when much of the country has been bathed in sunny, Spring weather.
"STAY AT HOME"
"People have got to stay at home unless there is a very good reason not to," health minister Matt Hancock said.
That message comes though as the government has come under increasing pressure to detail how long the strict curbs on movement would last, with the shutdown meaning many businesses are unable to operate.
Ministers have said Britain needed to pass the peak of the outbreak before changes could be made, and Hancock said although the number of hospital admissions had started to flatten out, there was not enough evidence yet to have confidence they were past the worst.
"Our judgement is we're not there yet. We haven't seen a flattening enough to be able to say that we've reached the peak," he told BBC radio.
A decision on the lockdown will not be made until next week the government has said, and some scientists have suggested the peak might still be some time off. Hancock said "nobody knows" when it would be.
"There's all sorts of suggestions. Their job is to make their best estimate and advise us and we have a whole load of different pieces of advice from different scientists," he said.
The death rate is also expected to increase over the next few days, health officials have cautioned, but they say they are hopeful that the lockdown will mean that the overall number of deaths will be below 20,000.
LACK OF PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
Initially Johnson took a more modest response to the outbreak than other European leaders but changed tack when projections suggested a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom.
The government has come under fire for its initial response and a lack of preparedness, and there was criticism on Saturday from doctors and nurses who said they were having to treat patients without proper personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves.
Among those to have died after testing positive for COVID-19 are 19 health care workers including 11 doctors.
The British Medical Association, which represents doctors, said medics were facing a "heart-breaking" decision over whether to treat patients without proper protection and so put themselves at risk.
The Royal College of Nursing said it was getting calls about shortages, saying some staff were "petrified".
Hancock said 761 million items of PPE had been delivered to the 1.4 million staff who worked for the National Health Service but there were issues in ensuring it reached the frontline.
"There's clearly more to do to make sure every single person who needs it gets the PPE that they need," he said.

Topics: Boris Johnson UK Coronavirus

Chad army will stop joining regional operations against extremists: President

Updated 43 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

Chad army will stop joining regional operations against extremists: President

  • “Chad has felt alone in the fight against Boko Haram since we launched this operation,” Deby said in a speech broadcast on Friday
  • Chad’s armed forces are among the most respected in the region
Updated 43 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

N’DJAMENA: Chad’s army will no longer participate in military operations beyond its borders, President Idriss Deby said on Friday, a potential blow to international efforts to defeat extremist militants in the conflict-hit Sahel and Lake Chad region.
Deby spoke during a visit to the Lake Chad zone in the west of the country to mark the end of an offensive against extremist group Boko Haram, which carried out its deadliest-ever attack on the army in March, killing nearly 100 soldiers in an ambush.
On Thursday, the army said a further 52 soldiers had died in the 10-day counter-operation against Boko Haram, which it said had killed 1,000 of the militants and driven them from two island bases in the lake, which borders Chad, Cameroon, Niger, and Nigeria.
“Chad has felt alone in the fight against Boko Haram since we launched this operation,” Deby said in a speech broadcast on Friday.
“Our soldiers have died for Lake Chad and the Sahel. From today, no Chadian soldier will take part in an external military operation,” he said.
It was not immediately clear how the decision would impact the anti-extremist operations of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) comprised of troops from countries bordering Lake Chad. Its work had already been complicated by divisions and a lack of cooperation.
Chad’s armed forces are among the most respected in the region, a reputation forged during decades of war and rebellions, and honed in a 2013 campaign against Al-Qaeda-linked extremists in the deserts of northern Mali.
Its suspension of external military operations could also affect the France-backed G5 military force, which battles a growing extremist militancy in the Sahel region with soldiers from Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad.
In recent years, militants linked to both Al-Qaeda and Daesh have strengthened their foothold, making large swathes of territory ungovernable and stoking ethnic violence, especially in Mali and Burkina Faso.

Topics: chad Boko Haram extremists Daesh Al-Qaeda

