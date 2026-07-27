New PM Burnham vows to put ‘Britain’s interest first’ in Trump ties

“LONDON: Britain’s new Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said he may “take a different opinion” from US President Donald Trump and will “put Britain’s interest first” when dealing with the American leader.

In excerpts released Sunday of a BBC interview conducted Friday, Burnham said his first call with Trump held just hours after he replaced Keir Starmer in Downing Street on Monday was “warm.”

“Obviously we will continue to build the relationship as we go forward” Burnham told the broadcaster, in his first media interview since taking power.

“It’s a changing world... and you just have to obviously call things as they develop.

“I can’t at any point say that I won’t take a different opinion from him, that I will need to voice a different idea that is right for Britain. And I will do that.”

Burnham, 56, a veteran figure within center-left ruling Labour who was the mayor of Greater Manchester in northern England for nine years from 2017, twice declined to directly answer whether he trusts Trump.

The UK’s new leader also insisted he would “of course” be willing to call the US president out if needed.

“You have to defend your own national interest before anything else,” he said.

“That’s what you’re required to do if you’re to do this job properly. I will always put Britain’s interest first.”

Following Monday’s phone call, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that Burnham “has got a big job ahead of him, but he will be able to do it.”

He pledged his country “will be there to help.”

However, in remarks last month the US leader had branded him “extremely liberal.”

Trump had a sometimes fractious relationship with Starmer, which soured in particular over the Iran conflict.