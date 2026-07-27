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Lula calls new US tariffs a mistake in Washington Post op-ed

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and US President Donald Trump. (AFP file photo)
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and US President Donald Trump. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 27 July 2026 01:49
Reuters
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Lula calls new US tariffs a mistake in Washington Post op-ed

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and US President Donald Trump. (AFP file photo)
  • Lula cited ‌Global Trade Alert, ‌an independent organization based in Switzerland, ​as saying that Brazil ‌and Turkiye are now the second most heavily ‌tariffed countries by the United States, behind only China
Updated 27 July 2026 01:49
Reuters
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SAO PAULO: ‌Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called new US tariffs unfair and a strategic mistake in a Sunday ​opinion column for The Washington Post, warning they would harm the countries’ bilateral partnership and drive up costs for US consumers.
“This month, disregarding dozens of meetings between our teams, solid technical arguments, and documents I personally handed to President Trump, the US government imposed new tariffs on Brazil ‌ranging from 12.5 ‌percent to 37.5 percent,” Lula ​wrote.
The ‌new ⁠duties ​follow the ⁠US Supreme Court striking down last year’s 50 percent tariffs, Lula noted, adding that food, footwear, textiles, furniture, auto parts, and many other products will become more expensive for US consumers.
The US Embassy in Brazil did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment on the column.
Lula also cited ‌Global Trade Alert, ‌an independent organization based in Switzerland, ​as saying that Brazil ‌and Turkiye are now the second most heavily ‌tariffed countries by the United States, behind only China.
This is despite a US trade surplus with Brazil in goods and services that totaled $428 billion over 15 consecutive years, ‌Lula said.
In the opinion piece, published the day after Trump ally and conservative ⁠presidential candidate ⁠Flavio Bolsonaro launched his campaign, Lula noted that Brazilian exports to the US have hit their lowest level since 1997.
“In the medium term, these tariffs will disrupt supply chains that are currently deeply integrated, and Brazilian companies will replace their US suppliers with partners elsewhere,” Lula said.
Brazil is open to a constructive dialogue with the US, Lula said, but the country must decide its ​own future.
“Brazil’s destiny ​is for Brazilians alone to determine — without foreign interference or subservience,” he said. 

 

Topics: US tariffs Brazil USA

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