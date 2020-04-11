You are here

  • Home
  • UN urges religious leaders to work for peace, fight virus

UN urges religious leaders to work for peace, fight virus

A woman wearing a protective face mask attends a traditional blessing cakes and eggs on the eve of Catholic Easter in Minsk on April 11, 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus. (AFP/Sergei Gapon)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vdn2

Updated 11 April 2020
AP

UN urges religious leaders to work for peace, fight virus

  • Guterres said the coronavirus pandemic, with its lockdowns and social distancing, has led to a “surreal world” of silent streets, shuttered stores, and empty places of worship
  • The UN Secretary-General also urged people to “draw strength” from communities of diverse faiths and ethnic traditions uniting “to care for one another”
Updated 11 April 2020
AP

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to religious leaders of all faiths on Saturday “to join forces to work for peace around the world and focus on our common battle to defeat COVID-19.”
The UN chief said Christians will be celebrating Easter, Jews are marking Passover, and Muslims will soon begin the holy month of Ramadan, which are usually occasions of communities and families coming together, “of hugs and handshakes and the gathering of humanity.”
But Guterres said the coronavirus pandemic, with its lockdowns and social distancing, has led to a “surreal world” of silent streets, shuttered stores, empty places of worship and of worry “about our loved ones who are equally worried about us.”
In trying to celebrate at this time, the secretary-general urged people to remember “the most vulnerable of the vulnerable around the world” in war zones, refugee camps, slums and other places “least equipped to fight the virus.”
Guterres also said special thoughts should be given to “heroic health workers on the front lines battling this awful virus – and for all those working to keep our cities and towns going.”
He urged people to “draw strength” from communities of diverse faiths and ethnic traditions uniting “to care for one another.”
“Together, we can and will defeat this virus – with cooperation, solidarity, and faith in our common humanity,” Guterres said.

Topics: United Nations Coronavirus COVID-19 religion Islam Christianity Judaism

Related

Special photos
Middle-East
Easter church services to go ‘virtual’ in coronavirus-hit Palestine and Jordan
Middle-East
Khamenei: Mass Ramadan events in Iran may stop over virus

US coronavirus deaths top 20,000 with billions in Easter lockdown

Updated 12 April 2020
AFP

US coronavirus deaths top 20,000 with billions in Easter lockdown

  • Italy was also approaching the bleak marker, with 19,468 confirmed virus fatalities
  • There are fears that the worst is yet to come for the world’s poorest
Updated 12 April 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: The United States passed the grim milestone of 20,000 coronavirus deaths Saturday as huge swathes of the globe celebrated the Easter holiday weekend under lockdown at home.
The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 20,071 people in the US, which leads the world in deaths and in the number of declared infections — at least 519,453, according to a tally maintained by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.
Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe with a population a fifth the size of the US, was also approaching the bleak marker, with 19,468 confirmed virus fatalities.
Hopes began to rise in Western Europe and heavily infected parts of the United States that the pandemic was peaking, however, with many looking to China’s Wuhan, the disease’s original epicenter, where officials were lifting stay-indoors restrictions and life began to return to normal.
Churches were expected to be empty on Easter Sunday, the climax of Holy Week for the world’s two billion-plus Christians, with congregations shuttered at home by global stay-at-home directives aiming to stem a pandemic that has infected 1.7 million and killed more than 100,000.

Levelling off
Meanwhile, the hardest-hit countries of Europe, and the centers of infection in the United States — New York and New Orleans — were seeing signs that infection rates were levelling off.
Numbers out of Spain offered a shred of hope Saturday: 510 new deaths, a dip in fatalities for the third day in a row.
Newly-reported coronavirus deaths in France fell by one-third from Friday to 635 on Saturday.
“A very high plateau for the epidemic appears to have been reached but the epidemic remains very active,” said French health official Jerome Salomon.
“We must absolutely remain vigilant,” he added.
Italy said the number of daily deaths was starting to level off — though the government resisted pressure to lift its lockdown, extending confinement measures until May 3.
But Britain on Saturday recorded its second highest daily toll, as virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson made “very good progress” after being released from intensive care, a spokeswoman said.
Although global infections stand at 1.75 million, according to an AFP tally of official counts, the real number is thought to be much higher, with many countries only testing the most serious cases.

Discord in New York
In New York and New Orleans, hopes were that a slowdown in the number of new infections, deaths and hospitalizations is pointing to a leveling off in the crisis.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and the state’s Governor Andrew Cuomo and were involved in a public disagreement over reopening the city’s schools.
De Blasio announced that classrooms would remain closed until the start of the school year in September, prompting Cuomo to snap back at his daily news conference that it wasn’t the mayor’s call.
“We may do that, but we’re going to do it in a coordinated sense with the other localities,” Cuomo said, claiming authority over the matter.
Many experts and the World Health Organization are cautioning countries against lifting lockdown measures too quickly.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Friday that jumping the gun could lead to a “deadly resurgence” of the novel coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2.
From the crowded slums of Mexico City, Nairobi and Mumbai to conflict hotspots in the Middle East, there are fears that the worst is yet to come for the world’s poorest.
War-torn Yemen reported its first COVID-19 case, and in Brazil, authorities confirmed the first deaths in Rio de Janeiro’s sprawling favelas.
With China already ending its once-severe lockdown in Wuhan, US President Donald Trump said this week that the disease was near its peak in the United States and he was considering ways to re-open the world’s biggest economy as soon as possible.
“But you know what? Staying at home leads to death also,” Trump said.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Special
World
Arab doctors on Italy’s frontlines against coronavirus
World
Why Africa’s coronavirus outbreak appears slower than anticipated

Latest updates

A somber Easter for Christians amid Egypt’s coronavirus shutdown
Saudi king approves extension of curfew ‘until further notice’
Cuba: US sanctions ‘cruel’ during pandemic
Furloughed staff in Sweden retrain to help hospitals
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: It is too early to prejudge the largest oil output cut in history

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.