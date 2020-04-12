You are here

  • Home
  • A somber Easter for Christians amid Egypt’s coronavirus shutdown

Opinion

Hafed Al-Ghwell

No man is an island, and neither is any country

Read article

A somber Easter for Christians amid Egypt’s coronavirus shutdown

Workers at a food bank prepare cartons for people who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mxjy6

Updated 17 sec ago
Shounaz Mekky

A somber Easter for Christians amid Egypt’s coronavirus shutdown

  • Coptic Orthodox Church has suspended Holy Week services to abide by government orders
  • A congratulatory message from the PM has reminded the faithful to avoid large gatherings
Updated 17 sec ago
Shounaz Mekky

CAIRO: Easter celebrations will be muted this year for Egyptian Christians under the constraints imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time in its history, Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church has decided to suspend Holy Week and Easter-time prayers and services as part of a nationwide effort to stem the spread of the virus.

The Holy Week, which leads up to Easter, commemorates Jesus’ entry to Jerusalem a week before his crucifixion.

Basma Nassef had a flight booked from Cairo to Toronto to spend Easter with her father, but, like millions of people around the world, she has been forced to change her plans.

“The flight was cancelled,” she told Arab News. “I wish I could have spent (Easter) with (my father) so he’s not alone.”

As of Saturday, Egypt had recorded 135 deaths from 1,794 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 384 recoveries.

KEY DENOMINATIONS

  • Coptic Orthodox
  • Armenian Apostolic
  • Catholic
  • Maronite
  • Anglican

In response, authorities have imposed tough measures to limit social interaction in the Arab world's most populous country, including extending a nightly curfew by two weeks.

The government has announced a ban on gatherings and celebrations on Coptic Easter, the non-religious springtime holiday of Sham El-Nessim, and all congregational prayers and events that commonly take place during the month of Ramadan.

Those violating the measures could face fines up to 4,000 Egyptian pounds ($250) and jail sentences.

Authorities have also closed schools and universities, while air traffic has been halted until at least April 15.




The Coptic Orthodox Church has been forced to close ahead of Holy Week for the first time in its history. (AFP)

Copts in Egypt — and all over the world — have been disappointed by the suspension of prayers in churches during Easter — a time when Christians honor the memory of Jesus’ resurrection, although most understand the reasoning behind the decision.

“Of course we are unable to do any of those rituals this year,” said Nassef, who is spending Easter in Cairo.

“It’s devastating and heartbreaking to be honest. This is a huge part of our religion — everything we believe is centered around this one event. A lot of it involves going to church, even more than we usually do, during Holy Week to pray and reflect on ourselves. This is a time where Christian families come together.”

It is the final week of the great fast that lasts for 55 days, and is largely observed by the Coptic community.

During a 55-day fast, of which Holy Week is the final week, Coptic Christians abstain from eating from midnight until before dawn the next day, and do not consume any foods containing ingredients from animals.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

The fast is broken on Easter’s Eve, when Coptic Christians go to church for prayer, then gather to celebrate.

Mirna Samy, a Coptic Christian, said it is difficult to feel the essence of Easter without being able to observe its cherished traditions.

Samy’s family will not be inviting people over to their house as they normally do. “We’ll just celebrate at home, and greet relatives and friends over phone,” she told Arab News. “For us, this Easter is different. We’re not feeling it. It feels like any other day.

“I’m sure we will keep it simple and not cook too many dishes since everyone is ‘social distancing’ and we won’t have people coming over to celebrate with,” she continued. “We are praying that this all will end soon.”

It remains unconfirmed if the televised midnight mass held by the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church, Pope Tawadros II ahead of Easter will take place as usual.

To compensate for their inability to attend church this Easter, Samy and her family said they hope to be able to watch the mass on television.




Worshippers will not be able to gather for the Easter midnight vigil. (AFP)

“Prayer always feels different at church,” she said. “But we will watch the Pope’s mass on TV.”

Many Copts on social media are reportedly planning to participate in Holy Week prayers from home. The priest in charge of one Facebook page suggested that housebound worshippers could create a special corner with a picture of the cross or use an actual wooden structure of the symbol. They could also light a candle, bulb or oil lamp beside a black cloth, he said.

The priest further asked the faithful to recite from prayer books or use PDF files of prayer scripts or any suitable smartphone app.

In an address from the main Coptic cathedral, Tawadros said he was confident “God's hand” will intervene in order to protect Egypt and all countries of the world from the pandemic.

As the celebration of the resurrection approaches, “we have hope that this exceptional period will soon be over,” he said.




The closures come in order to stop the virus from spreading. (AFP)

Sameh Mahrous, deputy editor at Egypt’s Al-Gomhuria Newspaper and an expert on Coptic affairs, said the measures taken by the church are necessary ones.

“All religions put the safety of humans first,” he told Arab News. “The decision to halt prayers during the Holy Week stems from the Church’s keenness on public safety, despite knowing how painful it is for Copts to not mark the rituals. It is in line with the Coptic church's view that the nation’s interest is above us all.

“The prevention of gatherings at places of worship has happened to Muslims already, when they had their mosques closed as a part of the precautionary measures,” he added.

Last week, in congratulatory messages to Muslims and Christians alike on their upcoming religious occasions, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly underlined the importance of avoiding large gatherings.

“The unprecedented situation we’re going through calls for the need to avoid any gatherings, especially during the next weeks, which would see religious occasions for both Muslims and Copts,” he said.

Egypt suspended mass prayers at mosques on March 11. The Coptic Church suspended services on the same day.

Separately, the Islamic Endowments Ministry announced that public charity iftar tables, which offer free meals, will not be permitted this year. The ministry also said it will ban congregational prayers, including the taraweeh, which are only performed in Ramadan.

Topics: Editor’s Choice Coronavirus Easter Sunday Egypt Coptic Christians

Related

World
‘Don’t do silly things’: Europe tries to stop Easter travel
Special photos
World
Vatican’s Easter rituals go ‘virtual’ as Italy battles coronavirus outbreak
Special
Middle-East
Christians in the UAE reflect on Easter under coronavirus lockdown

Sudden curfew announcement pushes Turks to streets

A member of Istanbul Metropolitan municipality plays with a stray dog near empty Hagia Sophia Square in Istanbul. (AFP)
Updated 12 April 2020
Arab News

Sudden curfew announcement pushes Turks to streets

  • Partial shutdown provokes opposition parties to attack government
Updated 12 April 2020
Arab News

ANKARA: The Turkish government has been criticized for announcing a full lockdown only two hours before midnight, which led to crowds rushing to markets, petrol stations and bakeries, despite the scientific advice for social distancing.

The suddenly announced curfew late on April 10 will be valid during the weekend in 31 major cities with 63.6 million people, 76 percent of the population, being locked down at home.
The partial shutdown will end on Monday, when people aged 20-65 will go back to work.
Several members of opposition parties attacked the handling of the announcement. “You are unable to govern,” Engin Ozkoc, from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), tweeted. He shared images of long queues in front of shops just a few hours before midnight, and added: “The damage that the ruling AKP has caused to our Turkey is greater than the damage caused by coronavirus.”
After the number of confirmed coronavirus cases approached 50,000 in the country, some people quarreled in front of shops amid panic buying.
The Pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) also criticized the decision in a statement, questioning the purpose of creating a panic atmosphere and sparking a surge in coronavirus cases.
Istanbul’s secular mayor from the opposition party, Ekrem Imamoglu, criticized the government’s sudden decision with no prior warning to the municipality. He also underlined that such a decision should be taken with consensus and cooperation, otherwise it was likely to cause confusion and panic.
In reaction to images of people rushing to markets following the curfew announcement, Ayse Bohurler, one of the female founders of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), tweeted: “Nobody will starve in two days, especially in a Turkish house where the freezer and storage are full.”
However, Sinem Adar, a researcher at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, accused the ruling government of being detached from people’s realities. “Interesting and thought-provoking to see the ruling party reach a level of blindness to the everyday realities of the people. To have a full freezer or storage is far from true, for instance, in the case of those who live on daily wages,” she said.
For Louis Fishman, a Turkey analyst from Brooklyn College, “a two-day curfew will produce very little results. The government’s action only demonstrates lack of clarity in stopping the spread of the coronavirus. For it to work, a two-three-week absolute stay-at-home policy with a clear path is needed — such as the Istanbul mayor has been advocating.”

NUMBER

76% of the Turkish population remained locked down at home due to the sudden announcement of curfew late on Friday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan long resisted calls for a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 over fears of its impact on the ailing economy where the unemployment rate has reached 13.8 percent and with 5 million people expected to lose their jobs due to the pandemic.
“During such outbreaks, trust in institutions plays an important role, because citizens need to believe that necessary precautions are taken by the public authorities. The polarized environment in the country has resulted in the politicization of trust in institutions and boosted the partisan evaluations,” Prof. Emre Erdogan, from Istanbul Bilgi University, told Arab News.
Prof. Erdogan said that the abrupt curfew decision was also criticized because of the personality of the Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who made the announcement, as he was widely considered to be an extremely politicized member of the government.
“While the majority of the opposition and the public questioned the appropriateness of this abrupt decision, the devotees of the government unconditionally supported it. For the opposition, the government was responsible for the resulting chaos, while for the government supporters it is the public who should be blamed for it,” he said.
“The social tensions that were generated by the government’s partial curfew decision once again showed that Turkey is governed in a politicized way, without giving priority to multilateral governance methods. Regardless of the success of the measures being taken, they are feeding into the existing polarized environment.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Turkey hospital sees hope as 93-year-old virus patient discharged
Middle-East
Turkey, Israel turn pandemic into opportunity to mend ties

Latest updates

A somber Easter for Christians amid Egypt’s coronavirus shutdown
Saudi king approves extension of curfew ‘until further notice’
Cuba: US sanctions ‘cruel’ during pandemic
Furloughed staff in Sweden retrain to help hospitals
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: It is too early to prejudge the largest oil output cut in history

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.