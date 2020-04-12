Lockdown Easter: Billions mark festival confined to their homes

You are here

A man prays by the closed doors of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
JEDDAH: The most significant festival in the Christian calendar will be celebrated on Sunday with billions around the world confined to their homes to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

For the first time in 2,000 years, Easter weekend began with churches and other places of worship closed, and more than 4 billion people — over half the world’s population — under lockdown.

Pope Francis livestreamed his Easter vigil from an empty St. Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, after conducting an empty Good Friday service to begin the festival weekend.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte praised the pope for his “gesture of responsibility” to observe Easter in private. “We will remember this spring as the one in which, for the first time in history, the pope presided over the general audiences and conducted the Angelus prayer by livestream,” he said.

“His words, although spoken far from St. Peter’s Square, which was wrapped in an unreal silence, have reached everyone.”

Worshippers in Rome stocked up on traditional Easter cakes for the Easter weekend, some piling them onto scooters outside grocery stores, eager to maintain parts of the holiday tradition.

In the US, with more than 90 percent of the country under stay-at-home orders, most Easter services are being livestreamed or broadcast to worshippers watching from home. With many churches already short of funds, untouched collection plates at what is usually a busy time of the year are adding to the pressure on their finances.

A handful of US churches said their rights to worship outweighed public health warnings, and planned to go ahead with in-person services on Easter Sunday.

As they did so, the US became the first country to report more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day, and the global death surged toward 107,000, with nearly 1.8 million people infected.

Europe has so far suffered most deaths and infections, though there were signs that the curve could be starting to flatten in some of the hardest-hit countries. Spain reported 510 new deaths on Saturday, a dip for the third day in a row. Italy said the number of daily deaths was starting to level off, though the government resisted pressure to lift its lockdown, and extended it until May 3.

However, Britain recorded its second-highest daily toll on Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has contracted the virus, was making “very good progress” after being moved out of intensive care, a spokeswoman said.

In Saudi Arabia, the number of reported cases increased by 382 to 4,033, and the death toll rose by five to 52. One of the new deaths was that of a 33-year-old Saudi man, illustrating that the virus was a threat to every age group, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said.

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange fathered two children with one of his lawyers while holed up in Ecuador’s embassy in London for much of the past decade, a report on Sunday said.
The 48-year-old Australian is allegedly the dad of two boys — aged two and one — born to South African-born lawyer Stella Morris, the Mail on Sunday reported.
The newspaper published the report alongside photographs of Assange with the toddlers and an interview with Morris who said they “fell in love” and were planning to marry.
The couple have been engaged since 2017, according to the paper, which said it learned about the revelations in court papers seen last week.
Assange is being held in London’s high security Belmarsh prison as he fights an extradition request by the United States to stand trial there on espionage charges.
The Mail on Sunday said Morris chose to reveal their relationship and the existence of their sons because “she fears Assange’s life is at serious risk if he remains in Belmarsh,” due to the spread of coronavirus.
Morris wants the one-time hacker released under British government plans to allow some prisoners temporary release, amid fears COVID-19 could sweep through jails.
But Assange last month failed in a bail bid based on his risk of catching the virus, with a British judge saying there were “no grounds” for his release.
Assange’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.
WikiLeaks responded to the report on Twitter.
“Julian Assange’s newly revealed partner, mother of their 2 young children, urges UK government to bail him and other vulnerable prisoners as #coronavirus sweeps prisons,” it said.
The whistleblowing organization posted its own video interview with Morris soon after, in which she detailed her purported five-year relationship with Assange.
Assange faces charges under the US Espionage Act for the 2010 release of a trove of secret files detailing aspects of US military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
He ensconced himself in the Ecuadoran embassy in 2012 after skipping bail to avoid separate legal proceedings in Sweden, but was finally dragged out last year.
He reportedly conceived the first child with Morris in 2016, according to the Mail on Sunday.
The couple had begun a relationship the previous year while the lawyer visited him to work on his legal situation, it said.
Assange watched the birth of both children in London hospitals via live video-link and met the elder boy, named Gabriel, after he was smuggled into the embassy, the paper added.
Both boys are said to be British citizens and have reportedly visited their father in prison.
Morris told the Mail on Sunday: “I love Julian deeply and I am looking forward to marrying him.
“Julian has been fiercely protective of me and has done his best to shield me from the nightmares of his life.”
She said she had lived “quietly and privately,” raising Gabriel and his brother Max, while “longing for the day we could be together as a family.”
Morris added: “Now I have to speak out because I can see that his life is on the brink.”

