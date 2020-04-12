You are here

Spain’s coronavirus deaths rise as some businesses prepare to reopen

In this handout picture made available on April 9, 2020 by the Comunidad de Madrid (Madrid regional government) members of the Comunidad de Madrid's Biological Risk Medical Emergency Service dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, transfer a patient in Madrid. (AFP)
Reuters

  • A total of 619 people died over the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed
  • Tough lockdown measures have helped bring down a spiralling death rate that reached its peak in early April
MADRID: Spain’s coronavirus death toll rose for the first time in three days on Sunday, as some businesses prepared to reopen under an easing of the country’s strict lockdown regime.
A total of 619 people died over the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed, bringing the cumulative toll to 16,972. Confirmed cases increased by around 2.6 percent to 166,019.
Tough lockdown measures have helped bring down a spiralling death rate that reached its peak in early April, and the new deaths reported on Saturday were the lowest in 19 days while the increase of confirmed cases has roughly halved from a week ago.
All non-essential workers had been told to stay at home, but the government plans on Monday to revert back to less strict curbs that were in force up to March 27, allowing some businesses to resume activities.
That has triggered concerns of a resurgence in an epidemic that has caused more deaths in Spain than anywhere apart from the United States and Italy.
Catalonia’s regional leader Quim Torra said in a Twitter posting that the government was ignoring scientific advice to “maintain total confinement.”
Antoni Trilla, an epidemics expert and government adviser from the University of Barcelona, had said on Thursday that the stricter confinement measures should be extended.
However, Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva said a less strict lockdown was now sufficient to prevent the disease from spreading.
“What we have seen in the past days is the result of conditions that were in place between March 17 and 27, and which will still be in place from Monday,” he told the La Sexta TV channel on Saturday.
The coronavirus is weighing heavily on the Spanish economy, with some 900,000 jobs lost since mid-March.
European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said Spain’s reliance on tourism would likely leave it exposed to a worse recession than the rest of Europe.
“We’re talking about the worst economic situation since the (1936-39 Spanish) Civil War,” he said in an interview with the La Vanguardia newspaper.
Industry Minister Maria Reyes Maroto said the tourism sector would be slow to recover.
Restoring confidence in Spain as a safe destination for tourists would be key, and measures to prevent the spread of the virus, such as hand-washing and social distancing, would have to continue, even on the beach.
“Those patterns will be in our day-to-day lives for a time, you cannot take a step back,” she was quoted as telling newspaper El Pais.

Johnson owes his ‘life’ to medics as UK deaths set to top 10,000

Johnson owes his ‘life’ to medics as UK deaths set to top 10,000

  • The country is now seeing death tolls to match Europe’s hardest-hit nations Italy and Spain
  • It is uncertain when Britain might be able to lift stringent social distancing measures rolled out on March 23
LONDON: Virus-stricken Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted Sunday he owed his medical team his “life” as Britain braced to pass the grim milestone of 10,000 hospital deaths from COVID-19.
The country is now seeing death tolls to match Europe’s hardest-hit nations Italy and Spain after recording nearly 1,000 daily fatalities in each of the last two days.
The actual figure, amid hopes of hitting a peak, may be far higher as the count does not include those who have died in care homes and the community.
Britain’s tally of confirmed cases has climbed close to 80,000, but that is thought to be only a snapshot of the true level of infections due to limited testing for the virus.
Johnson, who spent three days in intensive care this week after contracting COVID-19, praised staff treating him in a state-run hospital.
“I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” he said, in a first public statement since being moved out of intensive care at London’s St. Thomas’ Hospital on Thursday.
The 55-year-old leader has since been making “very good progress” in his recovery and able to take short walks between periods of rest, according to Downing Street.
However, it remains unclear when he might be discharged from hospital and how quickly he would return to work once out.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been deputising for Johnson.
The prime minister’s spokesman has stressed that his recovery is “at an early stage” and he would act only “on the advice of his medical team.”


It is also uncertain when Britain might be able to lift stringent social distancing measures rolled out on March 23.
Implemented for an initial three weeks, the lockdown is set for a formal review next week and likely to remain in place until at least the end of the month.
Queen Elizabeth II urged Britons to keep staying home, in what is believed to be her first pre-recorded Easter address, released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday evening.
“By keeping apart we keep others safe,” the 93-year-old monarch said. “We know that coronavirus will not overcome us.”
Her resolute comments came a week after a rare televised address to the nation in which she told people to unite to beat COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the government has been forced to defend its rollout of personal protective equipment (PPE) for medical staff during the pandemic.
“We are making sure we get the equipment to the front line,” senior minister Alok Sharma said on Sunday, noting there was a “squeeze on supply” amid “huge global demand for PPE.”
Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed Saturday that 19 National Health Service (NHS) staff had died from COVID-19.
But he said a lack of PPE had not been blamed for any of the cases.
However, a senior doctor who has since died pleaded last month on social media with Johnson for better protection against the disease.
Meanwhile, there is reportedly growing evidence it is having a disproportionate impact on people from minority backgrounds, who make up a large proportion of the NHS workforce.
Research suggests that more than a third of critically ill coronavirus patients in British hospitals are black, Asian or from another ethnic minority, according to the BBC.
 

