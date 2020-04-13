You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan army jet crashes, killing instructor, trainee pilot

Pakistan army jet crashes, killing instructor, trainee pilot

A Pakistani fighter jet F-16 flies over Karachi during a ceremony on February 27, 2020. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/84tza

Updated 13 April 2020
AP

Pakistan army jet crashes, killing instructor, trainee pilot

  • Such incidents occasionally happen in Pakistan; the military usually does not release crash findings
Updated 13 April 2020
AP

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani fighter jet crashed during a routine training mission near the city of Gujrat in eastern Punjab province on Monday morning, killing both the instructor and the trainee pilot on board, the military said.
There were no casualties on ground, the military said, without elaborating. Such incidents occasionally happen in Pakistan; the military usually doesn’t release crash findings.
The latest incident came weeks after an Air Force pilot died when his F-16 jet crashed near the capital, Islamabad, during maneuvers ahead of National Day celebrations.
In January, an FT-7 jet trainer also went down in Punjab, killing the two pilots. Last July, 19 people died when a Pakistani military aircraft crashed into a residential area on the outskirts of the garrison city of Rawalpindi, most of them in their homes.
Pakistan’s air force has been on high alert since February 2019, when neighboring India launched airstrikes inside Pakistan. New Delhi said it targeted Pakistan-based militants responsible for a suicide bombing that killed 40 Indian troops in Indian-administered Kashmir.
At the time, Pakistan retaliated and shot down two Indian military planes. One Indian pilot was captured and later released. But tensions remain high over the divided Kashmir region, which both countries claim in its entirety.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

World
Pakistani fighter pilot dies during aerobatic practice
Update
World
Pakistani army plane crashes into homes, killing 19

ADB announces $20 billion coronavirus rescue package

Updated 13 April 2020
AFP

ADB announces $20 billion coronavirus rescue package

  • Fund represents the tripling of a package announced just a month ago
  • ADB warned earlier this month the pandemic could cost the global economy $4.1 trillion
Updated 13 April 2020
AFP

MANILA: The Asian Development Bank said Monday it will roll out a massive $20 billion package to help developing member nations weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund represents the tripling of a package announced just a month ago, which the ADB decided to boost as the scale of the contagion’s impact has mushroomed.
Nearly simultaneous shutdowns across the global economy, with workers ordered to hunker down at home against the virus, have set the stage for a deep recession.
Officially reported COVID-19 cases worldwide have topped 1.8 million and claimed around 115,000 lives globally.
“The scope and the scale of the crisis make it imperative for the ADB to expand its support,” bank president Masatsugu Asakawa said in a video statement.
Up to $13 billion in loans will be made available to help virus-hit developing members fill in budget gaps, with another roughly $2 billion set for the private sector.
Developing members of the bank range from Afghanistan and Myanmar to India and China.
The ADB warned earlier this month the pandemic could cost the global economy $4.1 trillion as it ravages the United States, Europe and other major economies.
Markets have been sent spinning as traders fret over the crisis’s long-term impact, though governments and central banks have stepped in to ease the pain, pledging trillions to prop up economies.

Topics: Coronavirus ADB Asian Development Bank

Related

Latest updates

Iranian hardline cleric slams UNICEF as ‘enemy of Islam’
You step-by-step guide to maintaining perfect eyebrows at home
Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah oversees departure of Iraqi pilgrims back home
‘Love Wedding Repeat:’ Plot crumbles despite impressive cast
Dubai-based label L’Afshar donates purse proceeds to COVID-19 relief efforts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.