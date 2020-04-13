You are here

Coronavirus death toll falls again in Spain with 517 dead: government

A police officer gives out free protective face masks at a metro station in Madrid, Spain on Monday, April 13, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Spain began reopening parts of its economy with construction and manufacturing workers returning after a two-week hibernation period
Madrid — ESP
Madrid, April 13, 2020 Agence France Presse: The daily death toll in Spain resumed its downward trend on Monday after another 517 people died with the overall number of fatalities nearly 17,500, government figures showed.
The data also showed confirmed cases rose by 3,477 — the lowest daily figure since March 20 — as Spain began reopening parts of its economy with construction and manufacturing workers returning after a two-week hibernation period.

ATHENS: Authorities in Greece expressed concern Monday that migrants and refugees are gathering on Turkey’s coast with plans to cross the Aegean Sea to Greek islands despite movement restrictions in both countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Daily clashes between border police and asylum-seekers broke out at the land border between Turkey and Greece in March after the Turkish government said it would no longer stop people from trying to enter Europe.
Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said authorities now “have seen signs of activity” on the shores of Turkey.
“We will ... continue to do whatever it takes to defend our sovereign rights and guard the borders of Greece and Europe,” he said.
The Greek islands last year were the European Union’s busiest entry point for illegal migration, according to European border agency Frontex.
Turkish authorities previously inhibited migration to Europe in return for Syrian refugee aid as part of a deal with the EU.
Greek Defense Ministry officials said military personnel have been guarding the country’s land and sea borders since Turkey accused the EU of not abiding by its commitments and said it would no longer deter people headed to Europe.

