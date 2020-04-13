Iranian hardline cleric slams UNICEF as ‘enemy of Islam’

DUBAI: An Iranian cleric has accused the US of using the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) as a tool to target Iran, Persian media Radio Farda reported on Monday.
Cleric Ali Shirazi, who is affiliated with the country’s Quds Force, called on Iranians to boycott the UN agency, which provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.
In a note carried by Iranian news agency Tasnim, Shirazi singled out a fourth-grade textbook referencing UNICEF activities, and slammed authorities who allowed for its publication.
The enemies of Islam are pursuing their own aims through international and public educational institutions,” the hardliner stressed.
Shirazi, who was appointed by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said the US “aims at turning the Islamic lifestyle into a western way of life,” and uses topics such as human rights advocacy or women’s rights as an excuse.
