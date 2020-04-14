You are here

  Yemen's Houthis slammed for sentencing journalists to death

Yemen’s Houthis slammed for sentencing journalists to death

Human rights violations have now reached an unprecedented level in areas occupied by Yemen’s Houthi militias, accoding to international monitors. (Reuters)
Arab News

  • Journalists charged with spreading false news in support of Saudi Arabia and its allies
Arab News

LONDON: A major press freedom watchdog has condemned the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen for its decision to sentence four journalists to death.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a Houthi court in Sanaa, Yemen’s capital, sentenced Abdulkhaleq Amran, Akram Al-Waleedi, Hareth Hameed and Tawfiq Al-Mansouri to death.

“At a time when Yemen needs accurate news and information more than ever, this sentence is truly dismaying and will put the Houthis beyond the pale internationally should it stand,” said Justin Shilad, a senior Middle East and North Africa researcher at the CPJ.

“We urge the Houthis to immediately reverse this decision and release all journalists in their custody.”

The CPJ said the court reporting sent to them revealed that the journalists were charged with spreading false news in support of Saudi Arabia and its allies.

The journalists’ lawyer, Abdel Majeed Farea Sabra, said he will appeal the verdict. He told the CPJ that he was denied the opportunity to sufficiently represent his clients or defend them in court, including when the sentence was handed down.

This is not an isolated incident of the Houthis violating press freedom, with multiple cases documented of journalist detentions and the use of torture on members of the press.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government recently called for a two-week cease-fire to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Houthis have dismissed the call.

Meanwhile, six more journalists — Hesham Tarmoum, Hisham Al-Yousifi, Essam Balghaith, Haitham Al-Shihab, Hassan Anaab and Salah Al-Qaedy — were imprisoned and sentenced to three years of so-called police supervision, according to Sabra and others aware of the Houthi court proceedings.

With the Houthis effectively in control of key areas of Yemen’s state apparatus — including the judiciary and intelligence agencies — there is little hope for the sentences to be overturned, or for the journalists to be afforded freedom to do their work.

Topics: Yemen Houthis journalism

TWITTER POLL: 75% say govts should be able to check medical records and movement during coronavirus pandemic

Updated 15 April 2020
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: 75% say govts should be able to check medical records and movement during coronavirus pandemic

  • Some countries will jail people for failing to report sickness to authorities
  • Just a quarter said they believe this is a breach of their liberties
Arab News

DUBAI: Nearly three quarters of people believe it is important for governments to monitor our movements and medical reports during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an Arab News Twitter poll.

Countries around the globe have been forced to introduce strict rules as they fight to slow the spread of the potentially deadly virus that has claimed the lives of over 126,000 people around the world.

In the UAE if you are aware – or suspect - that someone, including yourself, is infected with the virus and fail to report it to the authorities, you face fines and even jail.

Other laws being enforced around the world have included lockdowns with people needing to apply for permits to leave their homes – or face fines.

In some countries where the permit is applied for online the police say they will track your journey to make sure you’re going where you said.

And while some believe this is an infringement on their civil liberties, a resounding 74 percent responded to our poll saying it was necessary for the authorities to gather this information if it helped to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I would rather walk around knowing that my chances of catching the deadly virus is nil if that means being monitored by a app, rather walking around taking the risk everyday that I could catch it,” @sajadah tweeted, adding: “You cannot calculate this risk.”

Topics: Coronavirus China Coronavirus COVID-19 Twitter poll

