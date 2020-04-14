You are here

Bahrain’s Al-Salam Bank appoints new chairman

Sheikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al-Mashani
Bahrain's Al-Salam Bank appoints new chairman

Al-Salam Bank-Bahrain has announced the appointment of Sheikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al-Mashani as the chairman of the board of directors, replacing Khaleefa Butti bin Omair bin Yousif Al-Muhairi, who submitted his resignation as chairman and board member of the bank.
Sheikh Khalid said: “We regret to announce the resignation of our colleague, Al-Muhairi, as chairman and board member for personal reasons. We would like to take this opportunity to put on record our sincere thanks to Al-Muhairi for his instrumental contribution to achieving the bank’s objectives during his chairmanship since 2018. During his tenor, the bank was successful in acquiring market share, increasing profitability, and growing the deposit base and financing book.”
He added: “We, as board of directors, would like to confirm that the bank will continue its solid strides toward implementing the three-year strategy which is designed to gear us for further financial success in the local, regional and global markets. Building on our key core values of sound corporate governance, transparency and prudent financial policies, we plan to continue our journey toward maximizing shareholder value. We are confident that with our robust capital and liquidity positions and our strong management team, the bank will be able to navigate through current market challenges, including the outbreak of COVID-19 and its implications on the global economies.”
Sheikh Khalid has more than 24 years of banking experience.

Emirates Post launches new operations hub at DXB

Emirates Post, the official postal operator for the UAE, has opened its new international operations hub at Dubai International Airport (DXB), providing global e-commerce, parcel and logistics brands a gateway to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and regional markets and vice versa.
In the wake of COVID-19 and the restrictions imposed on regional and international travel, the postal, parcel and logistics industries face a series of setbacks including lack of access to key markets, canceled flights and delays in delivery. In response, Emirates Post is using the new hub at Dubai International Airport to facilitate the shipment, sorting and delivery of goods from around the world.
The system allows the postal operator to provide the fastest, most consistent and cost-effective entry points to the Middle East market that partners and third-party companies can also effectively tap into. Emirates Post uses new and easy-to-use API connectivity tools that seamlessly transfer data from anywhere in the world into local operations, customs and domestic systems, enabling them to process orders quickly and efficiently.
Emirates Post already possesses one of the leading express domestic delivery operations in the UAE, which it has further expanded to keep up with demand. “Despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, we are constantly taking measures to provide essential services. We are the largest domestic player in the UAE and continue to operate international premium outbound services to over 210 destinations, including a full range of postal services to Saudi Arabia and other key countries,” said Abdulla M. Alashram, group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company.
Throughout the process, Emirates Post will adhere stringently to government directives on sanitation and social distancing, with contactless deliveries and staff members wearing masks and gloves as well as maintaining the minimum mandated distance.
“Emirates Post is committed to connecting people around the world and with our DXB airport base, we are bolstering the system to ensure that delivery is not disrupted by current events. With demand for domestic deliveries from both local and international e-commerce and parcel companies, this has accelerated our efforts in meeting requirements whilst growing as a company,” added Alashram.

