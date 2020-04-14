Al-Salam Bank-Bahrain has announced the appointment of Sheikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al-Mashani as the chairman of the board of directors, replacing Khaleefa Butti bin Omair bin Yousif Al-Muhairi, who submitted his resignation as chairman and board member of the bank.
Sheikh Khalid said: “We regret to announce the resignation of our colleague, Al-Muhairi, as chairman and board member for personal reasons. We would like to take this opportunity to put on record our sincere thanks to Al-Muhairi for his instrumental contribution to achieving the bank’s objectives during his chairmanship since 2018. During his tenor, the bank was successful in acquiring market share, increasing profitability, and growing the deposit base and financing book.”
He added: “We, as board of directors, would like to confirm that the bank will continue its solid strides toward implementing the three-year strategy which is designed to gear us for further financial success in the local, regional and global markets. Building on our key core values of sound corporate governance, transparency and prudent financial policies, we plan to continue our journey toward maximizing shareholder value. We are confident that with our robust capital and liquidity positions and our strong management team, the bank will be able to navigate through current market challenges, including the outbreak of COVID-19 and its implications on the global economies.”
Sheikh Khalid has more than 24 years of banking experience.
Bahrain’s Al-Salam Bank appoints new chairman
https://arab.news/p3ttz
Bahrain’s Al-Salam Bank appoints new chairman
Al-Salam Bank-Bahrain has announced the appointment of Sheikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al-Mashani as the chairman of the board of directors, replacing Khaleefa Butti bin Omair bin Yousif Al-Muhairi, who submitted his resignation as chairman and board member of the bank.