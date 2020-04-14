You are here

  Britain's ITV under fire over presenter's 5G-coronavirus comments

Britain’s ITV under fire over presenter’s 5G-coronavirus comments

A company sign is displayed outside an ITV studio in London, Britain July 27, 2016. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Britain's media regulator assessing the ITV program
  • Holmes questioned rejection of coronavirus-5G link
LONDON: Britain’s biggest free-to-air broadcaster ITV came under fire on Tuesday after one of its leading presenters said no one knew whether a conspiracy theory that 5G masts help spread the novel coronavirus was true or not.
Some telecoms masts in Britain were attacked and engineers abused as the conspiracy theory, which scientists, phone companies and the government say is completely untrue and without any basis in fact, spread across social media.
“What I don’t accept is mainstream media immediately slapping that down as not true when they don’t know it’s not true,” Eamonn Holmes, a veteran presenter on ITV, said on ‘This Morning’ on Monday.
“It’s very easy to say it is not true because it suits the state narrative,” he said.
Britain’s media regulator Ofcom said it had received 419 complaints following the comment and was assessing the program in question as a priority.
Holmes on Tuesday sought to clarify his comments, saying there was no connection between the national health crisis and 5G and to suggest otherwise was wrong and possibly dangerous.
“Every theory relating to such a connection has been proven to be false and we would like to emphasize that,” he said on This Morning. “However, many people are rightly concerned and are looking for answers, and that’s simply what I was trying to impart yesterday.”
British broadcasters such as ITV, the BBC and Comcasts’s Sky are regulated by Ofcom in order to guarantee that they meet certain standards.
Britain’s cabinet officer minister, Michael Gove, and senior health officials have described the 5G conspiracy theory as dangerous fake news that could threaten connectivity at a time when it is needed more than ever.
“The idea that COVID-19 is caused by 5G mobile phone signals is complete rubbish,” said Simon Clarke, an expert in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading.
Telecoms companies including the biggest EE have said staff have been abused and services disrupted following an arson attack at a tower in Birmingham in central England and other attacks around the country.
Vodafone, the world’s second biggest mobile operator, has described it as a matter of national security. UK boss Nick Jeffery described his engineers as heroes and urged people not to spread “utterly baseless” stories online.

Topics: UK ITV Coronavirus

Iraq suspends Reuters for three months over report on coronavirus cases

  • Iraq’s media regulator said it was revoking Reuters’ license for three months and fining it 25 million dinars ($21,000)
  • “We are seeking to resolve the matter," Reuters said
LONDON: Iraq has suspended the license of the Reuters news agency after it published a story saying the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country was higher than officially reported.
Iraq’s media regulator said it was revoking Reuters’ license for three months and fining it 25 million dinars ($21,000) for what it said was the agency’s violation of the rules of media broadcasting.
In a letter to Reuters, the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) said it had taken the action “because this matter is taking place during current circumstances which have serious repercussions on societal health and safety.”
Reuters said it regretted the Iraqi authorities’ decision and that it stood by the story, which it said was based on multiple, well-placed medical and political sources, and fully represented the position of the Iraqi health ministry.
“We are seeking to resolve the matter and are working to ensure we continue to deliver trusted news about Iraq,” the news agency said in a statement.
The Reuters report, published on April 2, cited three doctors involved in the testing process, a health ministry official and a senior political official as saying Iraq had thousands of confirmed COVID-19 cases, many times more than the 772 it had publicly reported at that time.
The report was updated on April 2 to include a denial from a health ministry spokesman, sent by text message, who dismissed the sources’ assertions about the spread of the disease, describing them as “incorrect information.”
In addition to the three-month suspension, Reuters was ordered to issue a formal apology.
As of April 13, Iraq had recorded 1,378 cases of COVID-19, including 78 deaths, according to the health ministry.

Topics: Iraq Reuters Coronavirus

