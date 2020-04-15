UAE COVID-19 cases up by 412 after health ministry tests over 32,000

DUBAI: Coronavirus infections rose by 412 in the UAE on Tuesday after the ministry of health announced it had tested over 32,000 people.
The 412 people infected are all said to be in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, the ministry said.
The total number of infections in the country is now 4,933 according to a statement cited by state news agency WAM.
The Ministry of Health plans to intensify virus screening with additional COVID-19 tests among people in the country in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the ministry said.
The Ministry also revealed the death of three Asian nationals after contracting COVID-19 who had pre-existing chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths in the country has now reached 28.
The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 81 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking recoveries to a total of 933 in the UAE.
