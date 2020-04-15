UAE COVID-19 cases up by 412 after health ministry tests over 32,000

You are here

The Ministry of Health plans to intensify virus screening with additional COVID-19 tests among people in the country in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. (WAM)
  • The 412 people infected are all said to be in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care
  • The total number of infections in the country is now 4,933
DUBAI: Coronavirus infections rose by 412 in the UAE on Tuesday after the ministry of health announced it had tested over 32,000 people. 
The 412 people infected are all said to be in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, the ministry said. 
The total number of infections in the country is now 4,933 according to a statement cited by state news agency WAM.
The Ministry of Health plans to intensify virus screening with additional COVID-19 tests among people in the country in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, the ministry said.
The Ministry also revealed the death of three Asian nationals after contracting COVID-19 who had pre-existing chronic illnesses. The total number of deaths in the country has now reached 28.
The Ministry also announced the full recovery of 81 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking recoveries to a total of 933 in the UAE.

Ramadan’s Taraweeh prayers banned in Jordan mosques this year amid coronavirus fears

Updated 15 April 2020
Arab News

Ramadan’s Taraweeh prayers banned in Jordan mosques this year amid coronavirus fears

  • The state will impose a curfew in the Kingdom for 48 hours starting April 17
Updated 15 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s awqaf ministry has announced that performing Taraweeh prayers in mosques will be banned during Ramadan this year, in a bid to help fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency Petra reported on Tuesday, citing the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammed Khalailah.
“We have been praying the obligatory prayers at homes and will pray the Taraweeh also at homes to exercise caution as we, along with the entire world, are facing a dangerous pandemic," Khalailah said.
He said the decision was “painful for us all, however, we need to keep ourselves and the homeland safe, for a higher purpose and a great goal and that is self-preservation which is one of the Sharia purposes.”
Meanwhile, the state will impose a curfew in the Kingdom for 48 hours starting April 17, until after midnight on Saturday, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said.
The full curfew excludes all medical professionals in both public and private sectors, epidemiological inspection teams, and some officials, employees, and workers in vital sectors, Adaileh added.
“We will also allow, as of next week, some production and service facilities to operate, according to strict measures for prevention and health care, with a minimum number of workers," Adaileh said.
The minister said the government will also announce the measures taken to support day workers, through the National Aid Fund, adding that the decisions include offering a cash subsidy to day workers who were affected by the curfew decision. The cash subsidy covers about 200,000 families.

Topics: Coronavirus

