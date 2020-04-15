You are here

Tunisia tourism could lose $1.4 billion, government seeks loan guarantee to issue bonds

Tunisia has confirmed 747 cases of the virus and 34 deaths, and last month imposed a lockdown set to last until at least April 19. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

  • Economy to shrink by up to 4.3 percent, the steepest drop since independence in 1956
  • As part of its 2020 budget, Tunisia plans to issue bonds worth up to €800 million
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s vital tourism sector could lose $1.4 billion and 400,000 jobs this year due to the new coronavirus pandemic, an official document showed, as the country seeks a loan guarantee from bilateral partners to issue sovereign bonds this year.
In a letter sent to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that was reviewed by Reuters, Tunisia’s central bank governor and finance minister said the country’s economy will shrink by up to 4.3 percent, the steepest drop since independence in 1956.
The IMF, which approved on Friday a $745 million loan to Tunisia to counter the effects of the coronavirus, said a new funding program with Tunisia could start in the second half of this year. The size of the new program remains unknown.
The North Africa country has confirmed 747 cases of the virus and 34 deaths, and last month imposed a lockdown set to last until at least April 19. The outbreak is hammering its tourism sector which represents nearly 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and is a key source of foreign currency.
“We are working with partner governments on a potential guarantee for future sovereign bond issuances in the currently difficult international context,” the central bank governor and finance minister wrote in their letter.
The IMF said that the fiscal deficit in Tunisia will rise to 4.3 percent of GDP this year, compared to 2.8 percent originally expected, due to the need for extraordinary expenditures over this crisis.
As part of its 2020 budget, Tunisia plans to issue bonds worth up to €800 million ($877 million), but officials have not given any details or date for the issue.

LIVE: Coronavirus infections continue to rise as governments step up testing 

Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Coronavirus infections continue to rise as governments step up testing 

Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Governments across the Middle East stepped up COVID-19 testing in a push to curb the virus. 
Coronavirus infections rose by 412 in the UAE on Tuesday after the ministry of health announced it had tested over 32,000 people.
Meanwhile Kuwait said trucks entering the country would be sanitized, while Jordan stated that non-Jordanian trucks will be allowed entry after testing. 
Wednesday (GMT time) 
07:50 - Kuwait confirms the recovery of 30 coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of those recovered in the country to 206.
07:30 - Israel announced the number of people who died of coronavirus in the country has reached 124.

