Philippines reports 14 new coronavirus deaths, 230 more infections

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 230 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said coronavirus deaths have reached 349 while total confirmed cases have increased to 5,453, keeping the Philippines as the country with the most infections in Southeast Asia. But 58 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 353, it added.
- Philippines is the country with the most infections in Southeast Asia
