Philippines reports 14 new coronavirus deaths, 230 more infections

Philippine health workers and policemen wearing personal protective equipment ask a person suspected of the coronavirus disease infection to come with them in Manila on April 15, 2020. Philippines has the most infections in Southeast Asia. (Reuters)
  • Philippines is the country with the most infections in Southeast Asia
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 230 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said coronavirus deaths have reached 349 while total confirmed cases have increased to 5,453, keeping the Philippines as the country with the most infections in Southeast Asia. But 58 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 353, it added.

Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise

MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday reported 3,388 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 24,490, the country’s coronavirus response center said.
It said 198 people in Russia diagnosed with the virus had now died, an overnight rise of 28.

