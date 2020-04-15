Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises to 4,777

LIVE: Coronavirus infections continue to rise as governments step up testing

DUBAI: Governments across the Middle East stepped up COVID-19 testing in a push to curb the virus.

Coronavirus infections rose by 412 in the UAE on Tuesday after the ministry of health announced it had tested over 32,000 people.

Meanwhile Kuwait said trucks entering the country would be sanitized, while Jordan stated that non-Jordanian trucks will be allowed entry after testing.

Wednesday (GMT time)

10:03 – Iran’s new coronavirus death toll rose to 4,777 on Wednesday, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.

09:49 – Malaysia on Wednesday reported 85 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest daily rise since the government imposed curbs to limit the virus’ spread on March 18.

09:16 – Morocco confirmed 100 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,988 people infected.

09:13 – Spain’s daily coronavirus toll fell again as the country confirmed 523 fatalities, bringing the total to 18,579.

09:12 – Japan urged its citizens on Wednesday to stay home, as media reports warned that as many as 400,000 of them could die of the coronavirus without urgent action.

08:47 – Palestine said there were three new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 332 people infected.

08:13 – The Philippines’ health ministry on Wednesday reported 14 new coronavirus deaths and 230 additional infections.

08:02 – Global oil demand will fall by a record amount this year as lockdown measures introduced to curb the coronavirus outbreak bring the economy to a virtual halt, the International Energy Agency.

08:00 – Finland will lift the lockdown of its capital region Helsinki on April 15 as first act of easing its coronavirus related restrictions.

07:50 – Kuwait confirmed the recovery of 30 coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of those recovered in the country to 206.

07:36 –Russia reported 3,388 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 24,490.

Above, a medical specialist gets out of an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease on the outskirts of Moscow. (Reuters)

07:30 – Israel announced the number of people who died of coronavirus in the country has reached 124.

07:26 – India will allow industries located in the countryside to reopen next week, as well as resuming farm activities to reduce the pain for millions of people hit by a lengthy shutdown in its coronavirus battle. READ THE STORY

06:58 – Oman confirmed 97 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 910 infected people.

06:14 – Coronavirus infections rose by 412 in the UAE on Tuesday after the ministry of health announced it had tested over 32,000 people.

04:55 – Thailand reported 30 new coronavirus cases and two deaths.

04:51 – Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,486 to 127,584, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed