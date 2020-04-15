You are here

ADCB files criminal complaint against individuals linked to NMC Health

NMC Health, which recently revised its debt position to $6.6 billion, has seen its stock more than halve in value since December after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financial statements. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • ADCB statement: action was consistent with the objective of protecting its interests
  • ADCB has a $981 million exposure to NMC Health
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, a key lender to NMC Health, said on Wednesday it had filed a criminal complaint against a number of individuals linked to the hospital operator with the Attorney General in Abu Dhabi.
The bank did not name the individuals, but said in a statement that the action was consistent with the objective of protecting its interests.
“ADCB confirms that it has initiated criminal legal proceedings with the Attorney General in Abu Dhabi against a number of individuals in relation to NMC Health Group.” it said in a statement.
NMC — which recently revised its debt position to $6.6 billion, well above earlier estimates — has seen its stock more than halve in value since December after short-seller Muddy Waters questioned its financial statements.
ADCB, which has a $981 million exposure to NMC Health, is among the major UAE lenders who have lent to the hospital operator.

Transferwise aims to slash the cost of sending money home from UAE

Updated 15 April 2020
Arab News

Transferwise aims to slash the cost of sending money home from UAE

Updated 15 April 2020
Arab News

LONDON: One of the world’s fastest growing fintech firms aims to cut the costs of sending money home from the UAE after setting up shop in the country.

TransferWise said it will allow people to send funds home at the real mid-market exchange rate, avoiding the chunky commissions sometimes charged by banks. Its local unit called TransferWise Nuqud LTD is regulated under the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority.

It claims it can offer rates up to two times cheaper than major banks and other exchange houses. A quarter of its international transfers are delivered in less than 20 seconds.

The startup generated revenues of £179 million in the year to March 2019, and net profits of £10.3million, it said in a statement.

“Sending money abroad should be as easy as sending an email, yet many people are still reliant on expensive, slow legacy services,” said Kristo Käärmann, CEO and co-founder of TransferWise. “People can now send money to over 80 countries without leaving their homes, and all at the real, mid-market exchange rate.”

Co-founded by Taavet Hinrikus and Kristo Käärmann, TransferWise was launched in 2011 and has become one of the world’s fastest growing tech firms with $689 million in primary and secondary funding already raised from investors that include Richard Branson.

“This launch is the largest UK FinTech market entry in the region to date, and will pave the way for other UK fintech companies to offer their services,” said Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East.

