Japan to expand state of emergency to rest of country

A man stands at Sensoji Temple in the empty Asakusa district Monday, April 13, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP)
  • Abe declared the state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures accounting for about 44 percent of Japan’s population on April 7
TOKYO: Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is preparing to expand the state of emergency that Japan has declared for seven of its 47 prefectures so far to the rest of the nation in a bid to contain the coronavirus, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.
Abe declared the state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures accounting for about 44 percent of Japan’s population on April 7, to last through May 6. The nationwide emergency would last for the same duration, the Yomiuri said.

Topics: Coronavirus

Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 2,866, deaths by 315

  • The reported death toll has risen by 315 to 3,569, the tally showed
BERLIN: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,866 to 130,450, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, meaning the number of new infections rose for a second consecutive day.
The reported death toll has risen by 315 to 3,569, the tally showed.

Topics: Coronavirus

