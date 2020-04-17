You are here

Hospital in India's Gujarat segregates COVID-19 patients based on religion 

Municipal workers collect waste from a government hospital during a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against COVID-19 in Kolkata Thursday. (AFP)
Sanjay Kumar

Hospital in India's Gujarat segregates COVID-19 patients based on religion 

Sanjay Kumar

PATNA: A government hospital in Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat is reported to have segregated coronavirus patients on the basis of their religion.

“We Muslims are kept separated from Hindus in the hospital,” said Azad, who was admitted to the hospital’s coronavirus ward.

“It’s a huge ward where we are living and all of us are Muslims and there is a separate wing for Hindus. This kind of religious segregation in the hospital is unheard of anywhere in the world. Muslims in the hospital are not only kept separately but discriminated against too. We don’t have doctors visiting us regularly,” he told Arab News, requesting that his full name not be cited for publication.

According to Azad, Muslim patients are unaware of their condition. He said, “Muslims have been picked up randomly from their localities without ascertaining whether one is having any kind of symptoms or not. I never had any symptoms related to coronavirus, still on the evening of April 7 they picked me up from my area in Ahmadabad along with many others and put us in the hospital. We are not fed well, we are not treated well and we are looked upon as animals.”

 The hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr. Gunvant H. Rathod, said that the claims of discrimination and mistreat were “baseless.”

 “There is no discrimination on the basis of religion. It is not true that Muslim and Hindu patients are kept separately. We have segregated the patients according to the seriousness of the disease,” he told Arab News on Thursday.

However, a day earlier, Delhi-based newspaper The Indian Express quoted him as saying that separate wards for Hindu and Muslim patients had been created “as per a state government’s decision.”

 “Generally, there are separate wards for male and female patients. But here, we have made separate wards for Hindu and Muslim patients,” Rathod told the newspaper.

Faizan, who is in the same ward as Azad, told Arab News that Muslims have been treated as if they were “the spreaders of coronavirus.” He said, “There are people who have been staying in the hospital more than two weeks and are still not sure whether they are negative or positive.”

On Wednesday, Gujarat’s Health Ministry in a statement denied any kind of discrimination.

“No segregation is being done in the civil hospital on the basis of religion. Coronavirus patients are being treated based on symptoms, severity, etc, and according to treating doctors’ recommendations,” the statement read.

The news of religious segregation comes on the heels of a recent surge in anti-Muslim sentiment across India, after Islamic missionary organization Tablighi Jamaat was accused by India’s ruling party of spreading the disease.

More than 1,000 coronavirus cases are said to have been linked to the organization, including 30 persons who succumbed to
the disease. 

“The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has an anti-Muslim mindset and they use Muslims as a scapegoat for their own failure to handle the crisis in a better way,” said Shahid Alvi, Tablighi Jamaat advocate and spokesman.

A non-government Indian body of doctors, Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum (PMSF), has condemned “differentiating between patients on the basis of religion.”

 

“It fills us with sheer disgust and a sense of insoluble hurt to our humanity to note that the ruling classes of India have stooped down to the level of differentiating between patients on the basis of religion,” PMSF said in a statement on Wednesday.

 

According to Ahmadabad-based lawyer and civil rights activist, Shamshad Pathan, what is happening in Gujarat is not new. 

He said, “Muslims in the state have been relegated to second-class of citizenship. There has been a systematic attempt for the past two decades to deepen the religious divide in the state. Religious discrimination has seeped into the body polity of the state.”

Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who served as its chief minister from 2001 to 2014.

Topics: Coronavirus India Gujarat

Coronavirus measures bring ruling South Korea party landslide win

Updated 25 min 56 sec ago
Jeff Sung

Coronavirus measures bring ruling South Korea party landslide win

  • President Moon has pledged to take more aggressive measures to defeat the virus and minimize the economic fallout.
Updated 25 min 56 sec ago
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: The left-leaning governing party of South Korea won a landslide victory in the general elections on Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This gives President Moon Jae-in greater momentum to push for his reform agenda during the remaining two years of tenure.

The ruling Democratic Party and its satellite Citizen Party secured 180 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, marking the biggest win since the country introduced the direct presidential election system in 1987. South Korea’s voting system uses a mix of direct and proportional votes.

The main opposition United Future Party and its allied Future Korea Party won 103 seats, according to the National Election Commission. Political experts view the key to the ruling party’s absolute win as the coronavirus pandemic, which was anticipated to have a negative impact on the government in the beginning. But the spread of the virus turned the political tide in President
Moon’s favor.

“It’s difficult to explain why the ruling bloc secured this historic victory without the COVID-19 impact,” said Choi Chang-ryul, a professor of political science at Yongin University in Gyeonggi Province. “It’s certain voters put a priority on supporting Moon’s management of the pandemic crisis despite a slew of scandals involving President Moon’s aides.”

The April 15 elections were widely seen as a referendum on Moon in his third year in office after being elected in May 2017. His approval rating plummeted earlier this year in the wake of political scandals over power abuse and sluggish economic growth affected by what opposition parties call socialist economic reform plans. The stalemate over North Korea’s denuclearization was also a disappointment to the public following the North’s continued military provocations, including missile tests.

With COVID-19 infections skyrocketing from January, the pandemic crisis was expected to be a blow to the ruling bloc, as the government was faced with harsh criticism over the lack of masks and door-opening to visitors from China, where the respiratory disease originated.

But quick and effective handling of the epidemic has changed public sentiment. South Korea’s quick testing methods, including drive-through stations, and reasonable social distancing efforts without full-scale lockdowns, have successfully contained the spread of infections, with fewer than 50 new confirmed cases reported per day for the past week.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday that 22 new cases were detected a day earlier, bringing the nation’s total infections to 10,613. It was the fourth day in a row that new coronavirus cases had hovered below 30, according to the KCDC.

“South Korea’s social system has been proved to be effective during this global pandemic crisis,” said political commentator Chin Jung-won, a former professor at Dongyang University, Yeongju, North Gyeognsang Province.”

 “Among the key factors to the successful response to COVID-19 are the skilled management of the health authorities, technological capacity of producing testing kits, and dedicated efforts by doctors and nurses across the country.”

FASTFACT

Country went for parliamentary polls despite global pandemic.

A day after the elections, President Moon pledged he would take more aggressive measures to defeat the virus and minimize the economic fallout.

“I feel a sense of heavy responsibility,” the president said on Thursday about the outcome of the parliamentary elections. “I will never be conceited and will listen to the voice of the people in a humbler way.”

Main opposition party leader Hwang Kyo-ahn, who was regarded as a conservative presidential hopeful, stepped down to take responsibility for the crushing defeat in the elections.

Meanwhile, a high-profile North Korean defector from the main opposition party won a constituency seat, becoming the first person from the North to be chosen directly by South Korean voters.

Thae Yong-ho, a former No. 2 diplomat at North Korea’s Embassy in London, was elected to the National Assembly as the United Future Party’s candidate in Seoul’s southern affluent district of Gangnam.

Thae received 58.4 percent of the votes on Wednesday in the Gangnam constituency, one of the conservative party’s main strongholds, far ahead of his opponent from the ruling party.

“I plan to devote the best of my ability so that our parliament and government can face the reality, and implement sustainable and feasible policies on North Korea,“ Thae said. Thae defected to the South in 2016.

Topics: Coronavirus South Korea

