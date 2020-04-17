DUBAI: Jordan will shoulder part of private sector workers’ salaries while employers will pay 50 percent of the wages in accordance with the Defense Order No.6 of 2020, labor minister Nidal Bataineh said, in a report from state news agency Petra.
The payment would be sourced from the government’s Social Security Corporation, the report added.
Bataineh said some private sector firms have not been allowed to open, thus generating no revenues, but still had to bear the costs of paying their workers.
About 90 percent of the private sector companies paid their employees in March, while 80 percent of those who were fired from the private sector went back to their jobs, the ministry said.
The Defense Order was issued to let employers pay 50 percent of the employees’ salaries instead of paying all the costs, while government will pay part of the wages on behalf of the employer, Bataineh added.
Jordan to pay part of private sector workers’ salaries amid coronavirus
https://arab.news/mccpp
Jordan to pay part of private sector workers’ salaries amid coronavirus
- The payment would be sourced from the government’s Social Security Corporation
- About 90 percent of the private sector companies paid their employees in March
DUBAI: Jordan will shoulder part of private sector workers’ salaries while employers will pay 50 percent of the wages in accordance with the Defense Order No.6 of 2020, labor minister Nidal Bataineh said, in a report from state news agency Petra.