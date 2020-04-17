You are here

Jordan to pay part of private sector workers’ salaries amid coronavirus

A main avenue is pictured empty on March 18, 2020 in the Jordanian capital Amman as the country takes measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19. (File/AFP)
  • The payment would be sourced from the government’s Social Security Corporation
  • About 90 percent of the private sector companies paid their employees in March
DUBAI: Jordan will shoulder part of private sector workers’ salaries while employers will pay 50 percent of the wages in accordance with the Defense Order No.6 of 2020, labor minister Nidal Bataineh said, in a report from state news agency Petra.
The payment would be sourced from the government’s Social Security Corporation, the report added.
Bataineh said some private sector firms have not been allowed to open, thus generating no revenues, but still had to bear the costs of paying their workers.
About 90 percent of the private sector companies paid their employees in March, while 80 percent of those who were fired from the private sector went back to their jobs, the ministry said.
The Defense Order was issued to let employers pay 50 percent of the employees’ salaries instead of paying all the costs, while government will pay part of the wages on behalf of the employer, Bataineh added.

Abu Dhabi issues fines, warnings on establishments for price violations

DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi government has issued 30 violations and 375 warnings to various commercial establishments involving non-compliance on price monitoring regulations covering fruits, vegetables and consumer goods.

The citations were a result of 31,223 inspection visits of commercial centers, restaurants, mobile food outlets, coffee shops, sales outlets, vegetables, fruits and fish stores and beauty salons by inspectors from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED).

A total of 815 counterfeit products were confiscated by the department during the inspections, state news agency WAM reported.

Rashed Abdul Karim Al-Balooshi, the ADDED undersecretary, emphasized the necessity of cooperation to overcome the coronavirus crisis and to maintain market stability in the emirate.

