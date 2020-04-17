Turkey parliament passes law to mitigate coronavirus impact

DUBAI: The Turkish parliament has ratified a bill that would alleviate the economic and social impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Among the raft of measures in the legislation includes the postponement of rental payments for three months on several types of state-owned immovable properties. Municipalities and their sub-institutions will also be able to postpone water bills for three months for private homes and companies.

Municipalities will also be able to provide financial support to natural and legal persons who have public transport certificates or postpone several types of payments to provide uninterrupted public transport services, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

Annual advertisement and environment taxes supposed to be collected from enterprises, but were closed due to the coronavirus lockdown measures, will not be collected during this period.

Payments on student loans have also been postponed for three months, while those on some agricultural loans have been postponed until next year, the paper added.

The validity of some commercial licenses has been likewise extended by the newly passed legislations.