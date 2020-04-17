You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey parliament passes law to mitigate coronavirus impact

Turkey parliament passes law to mitigate coronavirus impact

Turkey has extended the validity of some commercial licenses due to the coronavirus lockdown. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/432f9

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Turkey parliament passes law to mitigate coronavirus impact

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Turkish parliament has ratified a bill that would alleviate the economic and social impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Among the raft of measures in the legislation includes the postponement of rental payments for three months on several types of state-owned immovable properties. Municipalities and their sub-institutions will also be able to postpone water bills for three months for private homes and companies.

Municipalities will also be able to provide financial support to natural and legal persons who have public transport certificates or postpone several types of payments to provide uninterrupted public transport services, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

Annual advertisement and environment taxes supposed to be collected from enterprises, but were closed due to the coronavirus lockdown measures, will not be collected during this period.

Payments on student loans have also been postponed for three months, while those on some agricultural loans have been postponed until next year, the paper added.

The validity of some commercial licenses has been likewise extended by the newly passed legislations.

Topics: Coronavirus Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Turkey’s new amnesty law excludes dissident journalists and politicians 
Middle-East
Turkey’s interior minister says resigns over short-notice coronavirus curfew

Iran parades medical gear, not missiles on Army Day as coronavirus deaths hit 4,958

Updated 13 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

Iran parades medical gear, not missiles on Army Day as coronavirus deaths hit 4,958

  • The total number of cases of infection in the Middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic rose to 79,494, of which 3,563 were in critical condition
  • According to a recent opinion poll, 40 percent of residents in the greater Tehran region do not take the coronavirus seriously
Updated 13 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran on Friday paraded disinfection vehicles, mobile hospitals and other medical equipment to mark its national Army Day as the country’s death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose by 89 to 4,958.
The total number of cases of infection in the Middle East country hardest hit by the pandemic rose to 79,494, of which 3,563 were in critical condition, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state television.
A parliamentary report released earlier this week said the coronavirus death toll might be almost double the figures announced by the health ministry, and the number of infections eight to 10 times more given a lack of widespread testing.
Friday’s small “Defenders of the Homeland, Helpers of Health” army parade was held at a training center before a group of commanders in face masks to underscore the military’s role in battling the highly infections COVID-19 lung disease.
It was a far cry from the typical Army Day parades, which normally feature spectacles of infantry, missiles, submarines and armored vehicles, with warplanes flying overhead.
“Due to health and social protocols, it is not possible to hold a parade of soldiers...The enemy now is hidden and doctors and nurses are (instead0 at the frontlines of the battlefield,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a message to soldiers, disseminated by state media.
Army forces chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi thanked the more than 11,000 military medical staff fighting to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in Iran, which has one of the world’s highest death tolls.
Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi warned earlier this week that infections could spread further in autumn.
“We have to get used to living with the virus until an appropriate medication or vaccination is found,” Harirchi said on state TV on Friday. A recent resumption of “low-risk” business activities “doesn’t mean that conditions have returned to normal,” he said, warning that the easing of restrictions could lead to increased infections.
So-called low-risk businesses — including many shops, factories and workshops — resumed operations on April 11 across the country, with the exception of the capital Tehran, where they will reopen from Saturday.
According to a recent opinion poll, 40 percent of residents in the greater Tehran region do not take the coronavirus seriously, the head of the government-led Coronavirus Taskforce of Tehran, Alireza Zali, said on Friday.

Topics: Iran Military Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Iran says ‘illegal’ US presence in Gulf causes insecurity — IRNA
Breaking News
Middle East
Iranian IRGC navy ‘harassed’ US military ships in the Gulf

Latest updates

Turkey parliament passes law to mitigate coronavirus impact
London buses step up virus measures after 20 drivers die
Iran parades medical gear, not missiles on Army Day as coronavirus deaths hit 4,958
Literary love: Recommended reads during self-solation
Leeds great Norman Hunter dies aged 76

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.