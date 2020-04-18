You are here

  • How socialist Indian state flattened coronavirus curve

How socialist Indian state flattened coronavirus curve

Microbiologists process coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests in a lab at the Government Medical College in Kochi, India, April 17, 2020. (REUTERS)
Sanjay Kumar

  • Recovery rate in Kerala is nearly 50 percent, compared with India’s average of 11 percent
Sanjay Kumar

KOCHI: While the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is posing a great challenge to India’s health care system and the government’s response has already upended the livelihoods of millions of people, the country’s southern state of Kerala is breaking the chain of the virus.

The state’s Health Minister, K. K. Shailaja, told Arab News how she managed to handle the crisis.
“This is the result of our planning. We started preparing when the news about the virus started coming from China,” Shailaja said in an exclusive interview on Friday. “Since lots of our students study in Wuhan and our people also travel there for business, I thought: ‘Sooner or later the virus is going to come to us too.’ Our experience of fighting with Nipah virus that came from Africa last year also alerted us.”
She said her ministry started preparing for the outbreak three months ago. “This alertness helped us in fighting the coronavirus. Kerala today is in a position to flatten the curve of COVID-19 as a result of this readiness.”
According to the state’s Finance Minister, T.M. Thomas Issac, the recovery rate in Kerala is nearly 50 percent, while India’s average stands at 11 percent. The mortality rate among those who contract the disease is 0.5 percent in the state, compared with the Indian average of 3.4 percent.
When 93-year-old Thomas and 88-year-old Mariyamma tested positive for coronavirus in early March, nobody hoped that they would survive, but after spending a month at Kerala’s Kottayam Medical College, the couple went home, bucking a worldwide trend where the largest number of COVID-19 victims are elderly people.
Their recovery became all the more pronounced because both suffered from age-related conditions — hypertension and diabetes. Their recovery drew national attention to Kerala’s pandemic response.
“It was our preparedness, our planning and medical facilities that secured a new life for the elderly couple despite having other medical complication. It was a big victory for us,” Shailaja said.
She has become a hero in the state for her tireless efforts in addressing the health crisis.

Kerala was one of the first states to go into lockdown, a day before a similar measure was imposed nationwide on March 24.

While the total coronavirus cases in India touched 14,000 with 500 related deaths, Kerala saw only one positive case on Friday. Since January, Kerala has reported 399 coronavirus cases. Most of the patients have recovered and only one has succumbed to the disease.
Kerala is the only state in India which is run by socialists. Shailaja said that the state’s first socialist government in 1957 laid the foundation of the public health infrastructure, and for solid health care facilities.
“Today, all districts of the state have 250 beds exclusively reserved for coronavirus cases. We have our plan B and C also ready in case the pandemic takes a dangerous turn,” she said.
Kerala was one of the first states to go into lockdown, a day before a similar measure was imposed nationwide on March 24. It was also one of the first states in India that started promoting physical distancing, testing and hygiene measures to prevent the coronavirus disease from spreading.
“We are planning to lift restrictions partially in most of the 14 districts. Only four districts are hotspots of coronavirus in the state. Two are without any virus cases,” the minister told Arab News.
The state is now preparing to receive a large number of nationals returning from other Indian states and from Gulf countries ahead of the relaxation of some lockdown measures.
“If a large number of people come from outside, it would be a problem, but we are preparing ourselves for that. We will ask all of them to strictly undergo quarantine,” she said.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian engineers have created a robot nurse to support health workers dealing with the coronavirus outbreak and reduce their risk of infection.
The 1.5-meter-tall white robot, which bears some resemblance to R2-D2 from the “Star Wars” movies, is equipped with devices to enable physician-patient interaction at a distance.
“At this moment, we are collecting data and feedback at hospitals in Kuala Lumpur with our Medibot Version 2,” said Dr. Hasan Firdaus Mohammed Zaki from the Department of Mechatronics at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), a member of the team that created the robot.
He told Arab News that Malaysian stakeholders were interested in having the robot quickly deployed at hospitals handling coronavirus patients.
“In terms of mass producing the robot, it depends on funding from the government and private institutions,” he said. It cost the IIUM engineers $3,430 to develop the prototype.
The Malaysian engineers said they were motivated to do something when they saw footage showing overwhelmed Chinese doctors addressing the pandemic in Wuhan several months ago.
“We asked ourselves if we can contribute through a more ‘technical’ way for our frontliners,” Zaki said. “From there came the idea to develop a telepresence robot where the physician can interact with the patient from a distance to minimize the direct contact between the physician, nurse and the patient.”
Medibot has a microphone and speaker to enable physician-patient interaction, temperature sensors, an electronic stethoscope, and a system for monitoring blood pressure in real time. It can also be transformed into a sprayer robot for disinfection purposes.
“If you look into the functions of this Medibot, it opens up possibilities to utilize the robot post-COVID-19,” Zaki said.

“We are currently negotiating terms with a government agency and a private company for a joint partnership. However, we shall keep the details under wraps until everything is in place.”

Medibot has a microphone and speaker to enable physician-patient interaction, temperature sensors, an electronic stethoscope, and a system for monitoring blood pressure in real-time.

But not everyone in the health sector is enthusiastic about the role that artificial intelligence-powered nurses could play in the current coronavirus response.
The director of Universiti Teknologi Mara Hospital, Dr. Sazzli Kasim, said robots were not the most urgent need at the moment as the situation in Malaysia was not as bad as it was in other countries.
“It would have been useful when the rate of coronavirus infections was high, when we were unsure where we were heading,” he told Arab News, adding that the Malaysian government’s lockdown measures imposed last month had greatly contained the spread of the disease.
He said that while people in Italy and the UK had been sharing ventilators and there were more sick people than intensive care units (ICUs) available, in Malaysia coronavirus patients were less than 20 percent of all those admitted to ICUs.
As of Friday there were 5,257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Malaysia and 86 related deaths. The infection rate has been decreasing for the past few days.

