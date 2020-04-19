You are here

Turkey criticized over mass prisoner release legislation

Released women prisoners meet their families as they get off a bus at a bus station near Bakirkoy women prison on April 15,2020 in Istanbul. (AFP)
ANKARA: Turkey has been criticized for new legislation that allows the mass release of inmates because it excludes journalists, academics, activists and political prisoners.
The legislation is aimed at reducing overcrowding and avoiding the spread of coronavirus. It affects around a third of Turkey’s prison population, or around 90,000 inmates.
The European Commission was among those to condemn Turkey. “We regret that the Turkish authorities excluded the early release of many inmates held in pre-trial detention or convicted for nonviolent offenses: Lawyers, journalists, politicians and human rights defenders,” it said on Friday. “This underlines the arbitrary treatment of their cases.”
Some of Turkey’s most notorious criminals were released a day after the legislation was adopted, but the continued imprisonment of others has disappointed European officials.
The European Parliament’s rapporteur on Turkey, Nacho Sánchez Amor, and the chair of the European Parliament’s Delegation to the EU-Turkey Joint Parliamentary Committee, Sergey Lagodinsky, described the legislation as “a great disappointment.”  
“We had hoped that the Turkish Parliament would adopt a fair, responsible and nondiscriminatory law that would save lives from being lost in overcrowded Turkish prisons,” they said.
The introduction of a last-minute amendment - exempting those imprisoned for breaking National Intelligence Agency laws from the amnesty - was criticized by human rights activists. It is seen as an attempt to prevent the release of four journalists who are behind bars for exposing the identity of Turkish intelligence officers in Libya, as well as to intimidate journalists who are critical of the government.
The amendment prevents dissident journalists Baris Pehlivan, Murat Agirel, Hulya Kilinc and Baris Terkoglu from applying for their release.
Last month the Turkish website OdaTV released a story and showed footage of an intelligence officer’s funeral in the western city of Manisa. The Information and Communication Technologies Authority banned access to the website for a while.

NUMBER

90,000 Inmates, or around a third of Turkey’s prison population are affected by the spread of coronavirus. The legislation is aimed at reducing overcrowding in the prisons.

Agirel released the identities and photos of some Turkish nationals who were killed in Libya after being deployed as part of a security and military cooperation deal between the two countries.
Kazim Yigit Akalin, the lawyer representing Terkoglu and Pehlivan, said it was probably the first time in Turkish history that journalists were facing trial for contravening the laws of the National Intelligence Agency.
“The Constitutional Court should give its decision regarding this issue on the basis of the principle of equality, but considering the current composition of that top constitutional body, it would be too optimistic to have a favorable ruling,” he told Arab News.
Keeping journalists and politicians behind bars would not contribute to social harmony, he added.
The European Court of Human Rights has ordered Turkey to release Kurdish-origin politician Selahattin Demirtas, saying his pre-trial detention was a political act and that his freedom of expression had been curtailed. He has high blood pressure and was taken to hospital recently after collapsing in his cell.
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have called on the government to consider releasing older prisoners as well as those with serious medical conditions.

Topics: Coronavirus

Shot by Houthis, govt liaison officer dies

Houthi Shiite Yemenis check a car as they guard a street during clashes near the presidential palace in Sanaa, Yemen, Monday, Jan. 19, 2015. (AP)
Updated 19 April 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

Shot by Houthis, govt liaison officer dies

  • The Houthis shelled residential areas in Al-Bayda’s Al-Soma’a district, killing the three civilians and injuring several others
Updated 19 April 2020
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government mourned the death of Col. Mohammed Al-Sulaihi, a government liaison officer who was shot by a Houthi sniper in Hodeidah.
Information Minister Muammar Al-Aryani said Al-Sulaihi succumbed to his wounds at a hospital in Aden on Friday.
Al-Aryani urged the UN mission that monitors the truce in Hodeidah to condemn Houthi violations there.  
“This reaffirms that the Houthis disrespect all agreements … and can’t be a peace partner,” he tweeted on Friday.
The government quit the Redeployment Coordination Committee (RCC) that sponsors the UN-brokered truce in the western province of Hodeidah, and vowed not to rejoin it until UN observers force the Houthis to stop attacks on the government’s observation posts.
On Saturday, the UN’s Yemen Envoy Martin Griffiths condemned the attack. “My deepest condolences for the tragic death of Col. Al-Sulaihi to the government of Yemen and his family,” Griffiths tweeted.

He will be remembered for his service in support of bringing peace to his country.

Martin Griffiths, UN’s Yemen envoy

“He was shot in Hodeidah in a deplorable and unacceptable attack. He will be remembered for his service in support of bringing peace to his country.”
The government canceled a major military offensive on the city of Hodeidah in 2018 in exchange for the Houthis withdrawing from its seaports, opening roads, defusing landmines and stopping the shelling of government forces.  
A woman and two children were killed on Friday when the Houthis shelled their homes in the central province of Al-Bayda, Yemen’s official news agency reported.  
The Houthis shelled residential areas in Al-Bayda’s Al-Soma’a district, killing the three civilians and injuring several others.
Fighting has been raging in Al-Bayda since early last week when government forces launched an offensive to recapture areas held by the Houthis.  
In the central province of Marib, hundreds of people attended on Friday the funeral of Col. Murad Mohammed Al-Thalya, a military commander who was killed fighting the Houthis on Wednesday.

Topics: Yemen

