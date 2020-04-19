You are here

44 suspected Boko Haram members found dead in Chad prison

In this file image taken from video released Friday Oct. 31, 2014, by Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, centre, the leader of Nigeria's Islamic extremist group, surrounded by his fighters. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

  • The dead men were among a group of 58 suspects captured during a major army operation around Lake Chad launched by President Idriss Deby Itno at the end of March
N'DJAMENA: A group of 44 suspected members of Boko Haram, arrested during a recent operation against the jihadist group, have been found dead in their prison cell, apparently poisoned, Chad’s chief prosecutor announced Saturday.
Speaking on national television, Youssouf Tom said the 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell on Thursday.
An autopsy carried out on four of the dead prisoners revealed traces of a lethal substance that had caused heart attacks in some of the victims and severe asphyxiation in the others, he said.
The dead men were among a group of 58 suspects captured during a major army operation around Lake Chad launched by President Idriss Deby Itno at the end of March.
“Following the fighting around Lake Chad, 58 members of Boko Haram had been taken prisoner and sent to Ndjamena for the purposes of the investigation,” said Tom.
“On Thursday morning, their jailers told us that 44 prisoners had been found dead in their cell,” Tom said, adding that he had attended the scene.
“We have buried 40 bodies and sent four bodies to the medical examiner for autopsy.” An investigation was ongoing to determine exactly how the prisoners had died, he said.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that “the 58 prisoners were placed in a single cell and were given nothing to eat or drink for two days.”
Mahamat Nour Ahmed Ibedou, secretary general of the Chadian Convention for the Protection of Human Rights (CTDDH), made similar accusations.
Prison officials had “locked the prisoners in a small cell and refusing them food and water for three days because they were accused of belonging to Boko Haram,” Ibedou told AFP. “It’s horrible what has happened.”
The government denied the allegations.
“There was no ill-treatment,” Chad Justice Minister, Djimet Arabi, told AFP by telephone.
“Toxic substances were found in their stomachs. Was it collective suicide or something else? We’re still looking for answers,” he said, adding that the investigation was still ongoing.
One of the prisoners was transferred to hospital on Thursday, but he was “faring much better” and had rejoined “the other 13 prisoners still alive and who are doing very well,” the minister said.

Earlier this week, the minister told AFP the captured men had been transferred to Ndjamena on Tuesday evening and handed over to the court system for trial.
The military operation against Boko Haram killed more than a thousand of the group’s militants and cost the lives of 52 soldiers, a Chadian army spokesman said. The operation ran from March 31 to April 8.
It was launched in response to a devastating attack on Chadian troops on March 23 on a base at Bohoma, in the Lake Chad marshlands, that killed 98 soldiers. It was the largest one-day loss the army has ever suffered.
Since then, Idriss has warned his allies in the region that Chad’s army will no longer take part in operations outside the country.
The force, considered one of the best in the region, has fought Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region as part of the Joint Multinational Force with Nigeria, Cameroon and Niger.
But on Friday, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said Chad remained committed to the G5 Sahel anti-jihadist force operating in the region.
 

UK overseeing world’s largest drugs trial against COVID-19

UK medical experts are adding new and experimental treatments to the largest trial in the world titled ‘Recovery’ as soon as they become available. (AFP)
Updated 19 April 2020
Arab News

  • Trial to be conducted across 165 British hospitals, with more than 5,000 patients
LONDON: The UK is overseeing the world’s largest coordinated drugs trial in a bid to find viable treatments for COVID-19. More than 5,000 patients across 165 National Health Service (NHS) hospitals — around 10 percent of all COVID-19 hospital patients in the UK — have volunteered in the past month for tests as part of the trial titled “Recovery.”
It hopes to make progress within weeks, ahead of other trials in the US and Europe, which remain in their formative stages with just a few hundred volunteers.
“Recovery” is being led by experts who previously worked on Ebola drug trials in West Africa.
Peter Horby, professor of emerging infectious diseases and global health at Oxford University, told The Guardian that the trial was unlikely to yield a “magic bullet.”
He said: “This is by far the largest trial in the world. We’re guessing some time in June we may get the results. If it is really clear that there are benefits, an answer will be available quicker.”
The trial will feature an array of treatments, including hydroxychloroquine, a drug touted as a potential cure by US President Donald Trump, and the antibiotic azithromycin.
A combination of the two has been promoted by French doctor Didier Raoult and tentatively praised by President Emmanuel Macron.
“Recovery,” though, will wait to see individual outcomes of both hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin before attempting to use the pair in conjunction.
Horby suggested that any claims the former was an effective treatment were not based on sound evidence.
“There is in-vitro evidence that it (hydroxychloroquine) is inhibitory against the virus (in a laboratory setting),” he said. “But I haven’t seen any sound clinical data.”
Other treatments set to be trialled include antiviral drugs lopinavir and ritonavir, and anti-inflammatory drug dexamethasone, used by HIV patients; the immunomodulator tocilizumab, which is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis; and convalescent plasma taken from the blood of recovered coronavirus patients.
The antiviral drug remdesivir, which was initially earmarked for use in the “Recovery” trial, will not be used as it is currently being heavily prescribed for COVID-19 patients in both China and the US.
New and experimental treatments, meanwhile, are set to be added to “Recovery” as soon as they become available.

FASTFACT

It hopes to make progress within weeks, ahead of other trials in the US and Europe, which remain in their formative stages with just a few hundred volunteers.

The trial’s co-leader Martin Landray, professor of medicine and epidemiology at the Nuffield Department of Population Health, said the speed and scale of its assembly were remarkable.
“It tells you what can happen when everybody is incentivized to make stuff happen as opposed to dither, delay,” he said.
Horby, though, was quick to lower expectations that “Recovery” would discover a cure for COVID-19 in a comparable space of time.
“I think we have to temper people’s expectations about these drugs. It’s possible some might have an effect, but it’s likely to be modest,” he said.
“I think what we’ll be looking at in terms of making a significant impact will be moving on to combinations once we know of things that work. If we combine antiviral and anti-inflammatory drugs, they might have a bigger impact,” he added.
“If you are saying this is an acute, serious viral infection, that’s really difficult to treat, you can counter that with … well, look at Ebola. That’s much nastier,” Horby said.
“Very surprisingly, the monoclonal antibodies that were trialled did work. Those are the ones we will be waiting for with a bit of bated breath to put into the trial when they become available.”

