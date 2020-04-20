You are here

Thailand reports 27 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand has had a total of 47 fatalities, and 1,999 patients have recovered. (Reuters)
Updated 20 April 2020
Reuters

  Thailand has had a total of 47 fatalities, and 1,999 patients have recovered
BANGKOK: Thailand on Monday reported 27 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nation’s total to 2,792 cases, a senior health official said.
Of the new cases, 16 had come into contact with a previously confirmed case, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
No new deaths were reported for the third consecutive day.
Thailand has had a total of 47 fatalities, and 1,999 patients have recovered.

Topics: Coronavirus Thailand

