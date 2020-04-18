You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A staff wearing a protective face mask uses her phone at Suvarnabhumi Airport as the government extends a ban on incoming passenger flights until the end of April, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand April 16, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/baf9q

Updated 18 April 2020
Reuters

Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

  • Thailand has reported 47 fatalities since the outbreak escalated in January
Updated 18 April 2020
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand reports 33 new coronavirus infections, bringing the nation’s total to 2,733 cases, a senior official said on Saturday.
Eleven of the new cases were in Bangkok and had a history of going to public areas, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
No new deaths were reported and 1,787 people have recovered, he said.
Thailand has reported 47 fatalities since the outbreak escalated in January.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Thailand reports 29 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths
World
Thailand reports 28 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248

Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248

  • Indonesia surpassed Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 325 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the world’s fourth most populous country to 6,248.
Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 535.
On Friday, Indonesia surpassed Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia. It has the most number of deaths in Asia outside of China.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
633 Saudi citizens arrive in Jeddah from Indonesia, US
World
‘Ghosts’ scare Indonesians indoors and away from coronavirus

Latest updates

Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248
Kelly Clarkson features Arabic lyrics on new single
Iranian army acquires combat capable drones with 930-mile range
Queen Elizabeth cancels gun salutes for her birthday
Saudi Arabia receives 187 returning citizens from Los Angeles

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.