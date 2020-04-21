You are here

Coronavirus taking toll on media studios across Mideast

Digital channels have announced a host of diverse programming, ranging from drama to comedy, to current affairs and lifestyle for the month of Ramadan. Inset: MBC Group TV Director: Ali Jaber. (Supplied)
Updated 21 April 2020
TAREK ALI AHMAD

  • Industry expert says brands that advertise smartly during times of crisis ‘will be recognized by consumers’
LONDON: The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on studios across the Middle East as lockdowns and curfews in the region have halted or postponed productions at a time when most people are watching TV.

“It’s once in a lifetime, or several lifetimes, where you have a condition where nobody is doing anything except consuming media and cooking. For media people like us, this is heaven,” MBC Group TV Director Ali Jaber told Arab News.
“The problem is that ad-supported media is suffering because there are no ads, because there are no businesses other than FMCGs (fast-moving consumer goods) like Persil, Detol and products that you can find at the supermarket that are available now,” he said.
TV stations “have the eyeballs, but they can’t turn them into money through attracting advertising,” he added.
Jaber said ad-supported media is taking punches from two sides: The production and content-securing side, and the advertising side, which is what stations rely on most for financing.
Tarek Ayntrazi, CEO of digital marketing network Generation C, also sees the ironic situation in which the media finds itself, with reports that TV viewership has reached record levels. “However, most advertisers are nowhere to be seen,” he told Arab News.

The problem is that ad-supported media is suffering because there are no ads, because there are no businesses other than FMCGs (fast moving consumer goods) like Persil, Detol and products that you can find at the supermarket that are available now.

Ali Jaber, MBC Group TV director

“This is a short-sighted strategy. Brands that advertise smartly during times of crisis will be recognized by consumers.”
Cheap, live shows, and “corona-friendly” shows that can adapt to the current situation, are the only forms of new productions available, Ayntrazi said.
One example he gave was of reality game show “Family Feud,” where the presenter and both contestant families are at home, with the era of studio audiences going obsolete. “The whole production paradigm is going to change, and the media is changing,” he said.
While subscription-based streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime seem to be reaping the benefits of social distancing and quarantine, their luck is bound to run out.
Although they are attracting a lot of subscribers in the short term, “they’ll hit a wall in securing fresh and new production to put on the screen and feed audiences,” Jaber said.
Netflix’s stock has reportedly increased by more than 30 percent year-to-date, with analysts raising subscriber growth estimates in the first quarter of 2020.
“They (Netflix) are adding subscribers, making more money and changing people’s behavior,” Ayntrazi said. “However, keep in mind that all these companies are loss-making still.”

UK TV host Holmes chided over comment on fake 5G/COVID-19 link

Eamonn Holmes
Reuters

UK TV host Holmes chided over comment on fake 5G/COVID-19 link

  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier voiced hope that countries will find new reason to reject Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei after watching Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak
LONDON: Britain’s media regulator criticized ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes on Monday over “ill-judged” comments that potentially gave credence to a conspiracy theory linking COVID-19 and 5G technology.
The free-to-air broadcaster came under fire last week after the presenter said during a morning news program that no one knew whether it was true or not that 5G masts help spread the novel coronavirus.
The comments “risked undermining viewers’ trust in advice from public authorities and scientific evidence,” the regulator, Ofcom, said in a statement.
Ofcom said it had taken into account context provided by another presenter, Alice Beer, who strongly rejected the conspiracy theory earlier in this program — a prominent caption which flagged that “fake news” was being discussed, and an on-air statement by Holmes the following day.
“In view of these factors, we have issued guidance to ITV and its presenters,” Ofcom said.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier voiced hope that countries will find new reason to reject Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei after watching Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
“I am very confident that ... this moment, where the Chinese Communist Party failed to be transparent and open and handle data in an appropriate way, will cause many, many countries to rethink what they were doing with respect to their telecom architecture,” Pompeo told Fox Business in an interview.
“When Huawei comes knocking to sell them equipment and hardware,” Pompeo said, he hoped “that they will have a different prism through which to view that decision.”
Pompeo did not name countries but he has had little success persuading even close US allies to reject Huawei, despite warnings that the US would cut intelligence sharing.
Both Britain and the EU earlier this year said they would allow a limited role for Huawei in building their fifth-generation internet networks.
Washington has banned Huawei from the roll-out of 5G because of concerns that the firm would be under the thumb of Beijing, which could allegedly exert vast leverage and access sensitive data.
US allies have increasingly agreed with Washington’s assessment that China was not transparent about the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, which originated in Wuhan and has killed more than 145,000 people around the world.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said this week there would be no more “business as usual” with China after the pandemic.
Chinese authorities initially sought to suppress news of the outbreak, including by reprimanding a doctor who warned of the virus in December.
Beijing denies that Huawei works at its behest, and the company has already made vast inroads around the world through its advanced 5G capabilities and competitive pricing.

