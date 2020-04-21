Arab celebs to read children’s book ‘The Little Prince’ in online charity drive

You are here

Tunisian actress Hend Sabri will take part in the initiative.
DUBAI: Celebrities from around the world are joining forces to entertain the public online by reading out chapters from the world-famous novel “The Little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. 

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor will start the series on Wednesday and will read the first two chapters of the book. She will later be joined by Lebanese-British TV presenter Raya Abirached, Tunisian actress Hend Sabri, Italian actor Pierfrancesco Favino and Chinese actor Zhang Ruo Yun.




Indian actress Sonam Kapoor will start the series.

The book will be read in different languages by each celebrity.

The “Time Well Shared” initiative is by the Swiss brand International Watch Company (IWC) and seeks to entertain children by keeping them connected and engaged. 




Kapoor will later be joined by Lebanese-British TV presenter Raya Abirached.

Listeners will be able to donate to support Save the Children’s charity programs to protect children and families in countries that are heavily affected by COVID-19 and to raise awareness among parents and caregivers on how to provide psychosocial support to children.

“The book explores what makes us human, and its message today is more relevant than ever,” said Franziska Gsell, the chief marketing officer of IWC Schaffhausen. “With our reading project, we want to touch people all over the world and bring joy to children and families alike.” 

