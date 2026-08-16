You are here

  • Home
  • 26 more bodies are recovered in Zimbabwe’s ferry disaster, bringing death toll to 72

26 more bodies are recovered in Zimbabwe’s ferry disaster, bringing death toll to 72

26 more bodies are recovered in Zimbabwe’s ferry disaster, bringing death toll to 72
Family members walk past caskets carrying their loved ones during a memorial service for the victims of a ferry capsized on lake Kariba in Kariba, Zimbabwe, on Aug. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Mkhululi Thobela)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7j9ce

Updated 16 August 2026 04:27
AP
Follow

26 more bodies are recovered in Zimbabwe’s ferry disaster, bringing death toll to 72

26 more bodies are recovered in Zimbabwe’s ferry disaster, bringing death toll to 72
  • The aging ferry, with about 153 people onboard, was traveling in Kariba Lake when it capsized in strong waves on Tuesday
  • Kariba is the world’s largest human-made lake by volume, created by damming the mighty Zambezi River in the late 1950s
Updated 16 August 2026 04:27
AP
Follow

HARARE, Zimbabwe: Eighteen children were among more than 70 people killed when an overloaded ferry capsized on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe this week, police said Saturday after rescuers recovered more bodies.
The ferry capsized in strong waves on Tuesday. Police said that 26 more bodies had been recovered since then, bringing the death toll to 72.
The aging ferry was traveling from the town of Kariba to rural and fishing communities in the country’s northwest, where roads are damaged and public transportation is scarce. Authorities have not said how many people were aboard or how many remain missing.
Estimates have put the number of passengers as high as 153, while authorities say the ferry’s capacity is 90. Zimbabwe’s disaster management agency has said 77 people were rescued.
Authorities initially said the number of children aboard was unknown because those below ticketing age were not included in passenger estimates. A police list released later showed that 16 of the child victims were aged 10 or younger, with the youngest just 1.
Kariba is the world’s largest human-made lake by volume, created by damming the mighty Zambezi River in the late 1950s and early 1960s. It stretches more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) and is up to 40 kilometers (25 miles) wide in places.
Zimbabwe and Zambia share the lake, with their border running through its middle.

Topics: Zimbabwe

Related

Muslim shopkeepers sell goods on January 17, 2013 in Sibut north of Damara, 75 kms from the capital Bangui. (AFP)
World

Central Africa’s Muslims go home years after brutal war

More than 178,000 immigrants have suddenly fled or been deported from South Africa. Here’s why
World

More than 178,000 immigrants have suddenly fled or been deported from South Africa. Here’s why

Latest updates

Liechtenstein changes its rules to allow women to inherit the Alpine principality’s throne

Liechtenstein changes its rules to allow women to inherit the Alpine principality’s throne

Bedbugs can cause people to lose sleep — and blood. Here’s what to do about them

Bedbugs can cause people to lose sleep — and blood. Here’s what to do about them

26 more bodies are recovered in Zimbabwe’s ferry disaster, bringing death toll to 72

26 more bodies are recovered in Zimbabwe’s ferry disaster, bringing death toll to 72

Novak Djokovic ousted from Cincinnati Open in his first match since Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic ousted from Cincinnati Open in his first match since Wimbledon

Explosions heard in Kyiv after ballistic missile warning: AFP

Explosions heard in Kyiv after ballistic missile warning: AFP

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.