You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia locks virus violators in ‘haunted house’

Indonesia locks virus violators in ‘haunted house’

A volunteer keeps watch at a quarantine facility, a repurposed abandoned house believed by some locals to be haunted at Sepat village in Sragen, Central Java, on April 21, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7jwbg

Updated 21 April 2020
AFP

Indonesia locks virus violators in ‘haunted house’

  • Unusual edict to deal with an influx of people to the area after lockdowns in the capital Jakarta and other major cities
  • Three recently-arrived residents were forced to spend the remainder of their two-week quarantine in the spooky abode
Updated 21 April 2020
AFP

SRAGEN, Indonesia: Fed up with people breaking virus quarantine rules, one Indonesian politician has decided to scare rulebreakers straight by locking them in a “haunted house.”
Sragen regency head Kusdinar Untung Yuni Sukowati says she issued the unusual edict this week to deal with an influx of people to the area after lockdowns in the capital Jakarta and other major cities.
Some newcomers, however, weren’t respecting orders that they isolate themselves for 14 days to prevent the spread of coronavirus across the region on Indonesia’s densely populated Java island.
So Sukowati instructed communities to repurpose abandoned houses that were feared to be haunted — tapping widespread beliefs in the supernatural, which play a key role in Indonesian folklore.
Five people have been tossed into Sragen’s spooky jails so far.
“If there’s an empty and haunted house in the village, put people in there and lock them up,” Sukowati said Tuesday when asked about the rule.
Officials in Sepat village chose a long-abandoned house and outfitted it with beds placed at a distance and separated by curtains.
So far, the village has locked up three recently-arrived residents who are being forced to spend the remainder of their two-week quarantine in the spooky abode.
Among them was Heri Susanto, who said his punishment hadn’t brought him face to face with any ghosts — so far.
“But whatever happens, happens,” said Susanto, who came from neighboring Sumatra island.
“I know this is for everyone’s safety. Lesson learned.”

Topics: Coronavirus Indonesia

Related

World
Indonesia reports 375 new coronavirus infections, 26 deaths
World
Indonesia reports 325 new coronavirus cases, total 6,248

Half of world’s locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

Updated 21 April 2020
AFP

Half of world’s locked-down pupils lack computer: UN

  • Highlighting “startling digital divides” between the rich and poor, a UNESCO statement added that 43 percent of young people have no access to Internet at home
  • Roughly 826 million students have no home computer and some 706 million no Internet at a time when “distance learning” is the only option available for most
Updated 21 April 2020
AFP

PARIS: Half of the world’s school and university students affected by class closures because of the coronavirus outbreak — from pre-primary to university level — do not have access to a computer for home-schooling, the UN’s educational agency said Tuesday.
Highlighting “startling digital divides” between the rich and poor, a UNESCO statement added that 43 percent of young people have no access to Internet at home.
This means roughly 826 million students have no home computer and some 706 million no Internet at a time when “distance learning” is the only option available for most, with school closures in 191 countries of the world, UNESCO said.
“Disparities are particularly acute in low-income countries: in sub-Saharan Africa, 89 percent of learners do not have access to household computers and 82 percent lack Internet access,” the agency said.
The figures are based on data from UNESCO’s Institute for Statistics and another UN agency, the International Telecommunication Union.
About 56 million students — almost half of them in sub-Saharan Africa — live in places with no mobile networks for accessing Internet on a phone, the statement said.
“We now know that continued teaching and learning cannot be limited to online means,” UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay said in a statement.
“We must also support other alternatives including the use of community radio and television broadcasts, and creativity in all ways of learning.”
Globally, at least 1.5 million students and 63 million primary and secondary teachers are affected by the unprecedented shuttering of schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said.
“Even for teachers in countries with reliable information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure and household connectivity, the rapid transition to online learning has been challenging,” it added.
“For teachers in regions where ICT and other distance methodologies are less available, the transition has been even more difficult or impossible.”
mlr/js/jxb

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi university provides 540 computers for e-learning students
Saudi Arabia
38k people register with Saudi national distance learning platform in 10 days

Latest updates

Oil hits two-decade lows on low demand, storage woes
Iranian Islamic medicine ‘specialist’ claims camel urine cures coronavirus infections
Saudi interior ministry announces new curfew measures during Ramadan
TWITTER POLL: Overwhelming majority say keep lockdowns until coronavirus defeated
Gunman shoots seven people dead in Lebanese village of Baakline

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.