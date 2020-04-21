Ireland bans large gatherings until end of August

DUBLIN: Large-scale events will remain banned in Ireland until the end of August as part an effort to tackle the coronavirus, the government said on Tuesday.

Local authorities have been told that “events requiring licenses in excess of 5,000 (people) will not be considered for the period up to the end of August,” according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Under Irish regulations, outdoor gatherings of more than 5,000 must be licensed in consultation with local government, police and the Health Services Executive (HSE).

Ireland is currently under a general lockdown, banning non-essential travel and businesses from operating until May.

The Republic’s chief medical officer Tony Holohan said last week the nation had “flattened the curve” of the spread, saying a peak in cases is no longer expected.

However, the government has indicated that restrictions are likely to be lifted in stages after May 5.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ireland’s finance ministry predicted that GDP would slide by 10.5 percent this year as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

“The Irish economic landscape, in common with elsewhere, has been turned on its head in recent weeks,” said finance minister Pascal Donohoe in a statement.

There have been 687 confirmed deaths in Ireland as a result of the virus, according to figures from the department of health on Monday.