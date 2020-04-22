MADRID: Spain said Wednesday another 435 people died in the past 24 hours, with the figures showing a slight increase for a second day running, bringing the overall death toll to 21,717.
Spain has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world after the United States and Italy, with infections now passing 208,000 cases, health ministry figures showed.
435 virus deaths in Spain as daily toll rises for second day
Updated 22 April 2020
- Spain has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world after the United States and Italy
