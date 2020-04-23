You are here

India suspends use of ‘faulty’ COVID-19 test kits from China

Medics collect a swab sample from a police officer in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, April 15, 2020. (Getty Images)
  • India received 1 million COVID-19 kits from China, which several state governments have been using to try and find out if community transmission of virus was taking place
  • Reports of problems over the accuracy of test results have raised concerns that the entire COVID-19 response might have been compromised
PATNA: India has suspended the use of Chinese-supplied rapid testing kits for detecting the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after several states complained results were inaccurate.

The move marks a major setback for Indian government efforts to expand the country’s screening capacity for the killer virus, as the number of recorded cases on Wednesday swept past the 20,000 mark.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the nation’s top biomedical research agency, said it was carrying out an investigation into the reports about faulty kits.

“The kits would be tested and validated by ICMR teams and an advisory on their use issued in the next two days. If they were found to be not up to the mark, replacements would be sought from the manufacturers,” ICMR chief Dr. R. R. Gangakhedkar said.

In recent weeks, India has received about 1 million COVID-19 test kits from China, which several state governments have been using to try and find out if community transmission of the virus was taking place. But reports of problems over the accuracy of test results have raised concerns that the entire COVID-19 response might have been compromised.

“This has seriously hampered our efforts to get fast test results for starting treatment and containing the spread of the virus,” said Ashok Gehlot, chief minister of the northern state of Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, the number of recorded COVID-19 cases in India rose to 20,471, with 652 deaths. A spike in the numbers has been observed for the past three days, with nearly 1,000 new infections reported a day.

“The confusion regarding the kits is the result of lack of planning by the Indian government and failure to mobilize internal resources for producing testing kits on a mass scale,” renowned virologist Dr. T. Jacob John, from the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, told Arab News.

“India did not prepare itself to face the impending crisis despite being aware of what is happening all around. India should have utilized its ‘Make in India’ slogan and asked its own biotech companies to produce testing kits. There was no need to import.

“We will not know the full extent of the spread of COVID-19 unless we become more proactive in testing, instead of being reactive. More testing is the key,” he said.

India currently relies on the real time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (real time RT-PCR) method for detecting the virus. While the technique can deliver a reliable diagnosis, the whole process — from collecting nasal swab samples to testing — can take between 24 and 36 hours.

However, rapid tests deliver results within 15 minutes and work on blood samples instead of nasal swabs. They are also much cheaper.

Under India’s national health insurance scheme, only 500 million out of the country’s 1.4 billion population are eligible to undergo lab testing for free, with others having to pay 4,500 rupees ($59).

The test fee was fixed by the Supreme Court on April 13 in order to prevent private laboratories from charging exorbitant sums, but the move has been widely criticized by health experts.

Dr. Harjit Singh Bhatti, from the New Delhi-based NGO Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum, said: “The government cannot think of cost and pricing at this stage and it should open the private labs for free testing for the general good. The government should compensate the private labs.”

Malini Aisola, of the New Delhi-based All India Drug Action Network, said: “This is a public health emergency and the government needs to have the ownership of the testing.”

Topics: India China Coronavirus

ROME: Imams in Italy are looking for new tools online with which to involve the country’s nearly 3 million Muslims in celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, which begins this week amid a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Italy, where Muslims constitute almost 5 percent of the population, the country’s nearly 1,100 mosques have been closed since early March, as have all other places of worship.

They will remain so at least until May 4, in compliance with the government’s measures to stop the spread of the virus.

As Ramadan approaches, families and communities are “forced to give up meeting in Islamic centers and mosques in the evening to recite the Qur’an together as support for daytime fasting,” Yahya Pallavicini, imam at Al-Wahid Mosque in Milan, told Arab News.

It will be a Ramadan spent in isolation, with massive use of internet streaming. Izzedin Elzir, an imam in Florence and former president of the Union of Islamic Communities and Organizations in Italy, told Arab News: “The Friday prayer sermon during Ramadan will be streamed on Facebook in order to reach directly all the faithful in their homes. Also, lectures and moments of collective reflection will be broadcast online.”

During this unprecedented time of hardship, celebrating Ramadan will be a “challenge that we must transform into an opportunity to rediscover family relationships and to reflect,” he added.

Imams are trying to figure out the best way to serve the country's 3 million Muslims. (Shutterstock)

“Staying at home doesn’t mean doing nothing. It’s a time to examine our life and the relationship we have with God and with our neighbors.”

Amar Abdallah, an imam in Naples, told Arab News that he has “used the internet and social media in order to warn the Muslim faithful that in this moment it’s an essential duty to stay at home and comply with the state rules and limitations.”

He added: “It will be a Ramadan that we aren’t used to. The current situation in Italy and in the rest of the world requires us to stay at home, and we’ll observe the rules.”

Palestinian-born Izzedin Elzir, a Muslim community leader in Tuscany, said members have been very engaged in supporting the lockdown and all relevant measures to stop the virus from spreading.

“We invite everyone to wash their hands more than is normally necessary, and to observe the Italian health regulations,” he added. “Allah asks man to respect Him. But He also asks to safeguard human life.”

The National Association of Italian Muslims (ANMI) is urging the faithful to perform the adhan (call to prayer) on the balconies of their homes on Friday at 6 p.m.

“We should do it all together all over Italy to make the call to prayer as a wish that the holy month of Islam will bring a new life and a solution for everything. We do it before the iftar, the breaking of the fast, as a symbolic time for all of Italy,” ANMI said in a statement.

“This way we all will show our closeness to the people of Italy with a gesture of prayer and a request for help from God the Most High.”

Topics: Italy Ramadan 2020

